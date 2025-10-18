Diego Luna Reveals Why He Chose USMNT Over Mexico National Team
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna pointed to his lifelong attachment to the United States as his primary reason for choosing to represent Mauricio Pochettino’s side instead of Mexico.
Luna, 22 years old, represented the U.S. at multiple youth levels early in his career, earning his first senior call-up in 2024. After declining to serve as an alternate in the Summer Olympics that year, Luna was open to switching his allegiance to Mexico as the U.S. risked losing an up-and-coming talent. His patience was rewarded after Mauricio Pochettino took over, becoming a fixture in multiple international windows leading up to the 2026 World Cup.
“Both [of my] parents are from Michoacán, Mexico. I was born here in the States, in California. I grew up with a Mexican background, but at the same time, I’ve also grown up in the U.S., I’ve been here my whole life,” Luna said to TNT Sports.
“For me, it’s easy being able to choose to play for the U.S., the U.S. has given me everything, given me all the opportunities, the chances to be here.”
Luna Pushing for 2026 World Cup Role Under Pochettino
The 22-year-old’s comments come after Malik Tillman spotlighted his own choice between the Germany national team and the U.S. to Sports Illustrated.
Luna added that he wasn’t “ashamed” of, or did not want to represent, Mexico, further citing the comfortability and where his heart was when making a decision. A choice that, in hindsight, has led to an increased role under Pochettino.
In 2025 alone, Luna has 16 caps and seven goal contributions across 945 minutes played.
The USMNT manager first called up Luna in January for international friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. Luna suffered a broken nose against the latter, but pushed on and wound up assisting Brian White for the opening goal before going to the hospital to receive further treatment. Pochettino after the match praised Luna’s character saying he had “big balls.”
Since then, the 22-year-old has been selected for every USMNT camp. With multiple stars out during the summer’s Gold Cup, Luna played every game on the road to a runner-up finish, providing five goal contributions (three goals, two assists).
He was also the first name off the bench to replace an injured Christian Pulisic on Oct. 15 in a win against Australia. Performances have left something to be desired at times, but it’s clear Pochettino views him as part of his plans barring injury.
Tim Howard told Sports Illustrated in June that Luna is “going to be a cult hero.”