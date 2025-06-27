Tim Howard Names Three Standout USMNT Players From Gold Cup Group Stage
U.S. men's national team icon and former goalkeeper Tim Howard picked three players from the Gold Cup group stage that have stood out the most to him this summer for the Stars and Stripes.
The USMNT bounced back from two frustrating losses to Türkiye and Switzerland in friendly action by dispatching all three teams they faced in the Gold Cup group stage. Victories against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti have the vibes somewhat restored as a young group chases silverware this summer.
Without big names like Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson and more, multiple players have the opportunity to announce themselves not only to their coach but to fans across the country.
Sports Illustrated talked with Howard ahead of the USMNT's quarterfinal game against Costa Rica highlighting which players stood out in Mauricio Pochettino's team.
“Malik was really good. Diego Luna is going to be a cult hero. He's so fun and good to watch, but my top three are Tillman, [Patrick] Agyemang and Chris Richards," Howard told SI. "Tillman because when you get the goals, and you're dangerous, you have to be top. Agyemang, for me, he's the best fit No. 9 we have. He's showing that, while he frustrates people in glimpses, he also shows that he's a handful. Defenders don't like playing against him. He creates chances for himself and others. He's only at the start of his potential and he's starting to find that.
“With Richards, he's not a new name. He's been playing at [Crystal] Palace, his expectation is that every week he's on the team sheet. He mentioned before the tournament that he wants to be the guy. I like when players put that pressure on their shoulders.”
Tillman scored four goals in the group stage while Richards scored the pivotal goal against Saudi Arabia. Agyemang was also on the scoresheet against Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti.
Howard also praised the team overall given perceptions of the tournament and quality of opponent in their first three games.
“I think they had to navigate some tricky games. It's super hard when it's hot, sticky and a team puts 11 behind the ball. They don't value possession and [opponents] are like ‘You have it, try and break us down.’ On the surface, you and me with our remote controls are like, ‘C'mon, score the goal!’ But it's really difficult to do that and I think they managed the situations very well. They have an opportunity where the games are going to open up, they're going to be tested more, there will be more space and I feel good about the team,” Howard told Sports Illustrated.
The USMNT continue their Gold Cup run against Costa Rica on Sunday, June 29. A win would see them play the winner of Canada vs. Guatemala.