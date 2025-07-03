Diogo Jota: Liverpool ‘Utterly Bereft’ From Sudden Loss, Teammates Join Tributes
Liverpool say they are “struggling to come to terms” with the sudden death of Diogo Jota from a road traffic accident in Spain, having opened a physical and virtual book of condolence for supporters to pay tribute to the late 28-year-old.
Jota was killed in a car accident alongside his brother, André, during the early hours of Thursday morning, with the football world coming together to pay tribute to the Premier League and UEFA Nations League winner.
Liverpool quickly erected a mural of Jota and have now confirmed fans can contribute to a number of books of condolence to show their ongoing support for the Portugal international’s family. Physical books will be present at Anfield this week for supporters to sign, while those unable to attend are free to sign a virtual book here.
A statement on behalf of Michael Edwards, chief executive of football, and Richard Hughes, the Reds' sporting director, said: “There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now.
“In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time.
“Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.
“Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club.
“In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.
“For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable.
“Rest in peace, Diogo.
“YNWA.”
Elliott, Nunez, Szoboszlai pay tribute to Jota
“Diogo, I can’t believe you’re gone,” midfielder Harvey Elliott wrote on social media. “It’s hard to put into words how much this hurts us.
“You were an incredible footballer, the kind that made a difference every single time you stepped on the field. You were humble, hardworking, kind and always there for anyone that needed anything. I feel so lucky to have shared the pitch with you, shared memories and moments I’ll carry with me forever. You’ll always be part of this team, part of the Liverpool family. We will never, ever forget you.
“My heart goes out to your whole family. Love you brother. Rest easy Diogo & André. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Darwin Núñez said on Instagram: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.
“I send all my strength to his family. From where he is, I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children. May he rest in peace. Diogo and André.”
Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, posted: “Words cannot describe how heartbroken and devastated we are... Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten. “We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch.”