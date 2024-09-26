Dominic Solanke Celebrates First Tottenham Goal With Anime-inspired Flair
Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke opened his account for the north London club in the Europa League against Qarabag FK. The anime-inspired celebration afterwards might've been better than the goal itself.
Spurs went down to 10 men early on after a Radu Drăgușin challenge on Juninho. Ange Postecoglou's men handled the occasion with aplomb winning 3–0 on the night. The final goal of the evening came from summer signing Solanke in his fourth appearance of the season. Solanke got on the end of a spilled ball from Mateusz Kochalski after Son Heung-min fired an effort from outside the box.
After doing a classic archery celebration and embracing the moment with Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Archie Gray, Solanke turned to the fans for one more moment inspired by one of the most popular anime of all time.
Dominic Solanke Attack on Titan Celebration
Solanke bites his hand paying homage to Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan keeping on with his tradition.
Solanke opened up about his love for anime in a Tottenham Hotspur feature. He lists Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen and AoT as the beginner's guide for people wanting to get into anime. He also mentions Attack on Titan as one of his top three series of all time. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrated a goal back in 2022 with the popular salute from the series.
This isn't the first time Solanke's done an anime-themed celebration for a goal either. The England striker, when playing for Bournemouth, paid homage to Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Demon Slayer and One Piece. He even brought out an Obito mask from Naruto adding props to the aesthetic.
All eyes will be on Solanke next time he scores to see if he debuts a new anime-themed celebration.