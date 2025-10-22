Dominik Szoboszlai Reveals Crunch Liverpool Talks to End Losing Streak
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted the team have spoken at length in search of a way to bring an end to their miserable run of defeats.
The Reds have lost four games in a row across all competitions and are seeking to avoid extending that run to five, 72 years after they last endured such a miserable streak of defeats.
Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt promises to provide plenty of tension for Liverpool. Dino Toppmöller’s side are among Europe’s most chaotic, with their seven Bundesliga games this season producing a total of 37 goals—19 scored and 18 conceded.
“It never happened in my career but in a lot of guys’ career they lost four in a row,” Szoboszlai reflected. “We have to stick together, that’s important.
“We had a lot of meetings, we spoke with each other and the most important thing is we stay together. It is the most important thing when it is a hard time.
“We are ready to show a reaction and that’s what we’re going to do. This will turn. If you work hard and keep going the luck will go on your side.”
The second game of Liverpool’s losing streak came last time out in this competition at the hands of Galatasaray, leaving Arne Slot’s side with just three points from their opening two games of the league phase.
While Szoboszlai acknowledged simply picking up three points is the most important thing for Liverpool, he urged the Reds to bring back some of their attacking flair and prove themselves against the critics.
“From two games, we won only one and lost another one so we have to take the three points for sure,” he said. “But most important we have to show the character we have, what Liverpool can do and what we are able to do.
“We showed it last season becoming champions and now everyone is ready for us but that’s a good thing, you have to take it as a positive and be ready for them.
“For me this Champions League campaign is something special as the final is in Budapest. But it is a long journey so we have a lot things to do, to learn and change and just focus on ourselves.”
Liverpool will have to end their streak without the help of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who will miss the game because of an ankle injury.