Liverpool Midfielder Ruled Out of Frankfurt Clash Through Injury
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed Ryan Gravenberch will miss Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt through injury.
The Dutchman picked up a hamstring scare on international duty but managed to shake it off in time for Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United, only to see his involvement in that 2–1 loss brought to an abrupt end by a twisted ankle.
Gravenberch then missed training in the build-up to Wednesday’s game, and Slot has now confirmed his 23-year-old midfield general is set for a spell on the sidelines.
“I had to take him off during the weekend because he limped a little bit, as we could all see,” Slot confirmed. “So, unfortunately, he’s not ready to play [against Frankfurt].
“That already means I definitely have to change one player and with him not being there, that might mean something for others as well, because he has such a particular quality in our squad, which we’ve seen when we played Bournemouth for example, when we played the Community Shield—that we missed a little bit of a player that was always protecting our back four.”
Slot Hopeful Over Quick Return for Gravenberch
While Gravenberch will miss Wednesday’s bid to avoid a five-game losing streak, Slot was hopeful the Dutch international will not need an extended spell on the sidelines.
“Ryan is not available for the Frankfurt game, hopefully he will be available at the weekend,” the Reds boss revealed.
“But it’s an ankle injury, we have to wait and see, give him a bit of time and see where he is when we come back from Frankfurt.”
Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday in a bid to get their Premier League campaign back on track, with a visit from Crystal Palace booked in for the following Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.