Dorival Junior Gives Impassioned Plea for Neymar's Return to Brazil
Dorival Júnior is eagerly awaiting Neymar's return to the Brazil national team as the Seleção continue to struggle.
Five days after Brazil's disappointing draw against Venezuela, Dorival Júnior's side only managed a 1–1 draw with Uruguay. From a possible six points in the November international break, Brazil walked away with just two, knocking the Seleção into fifth place in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings.
Even with an attack featuring Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, two of the best wingers in soccer, Brazil mustered just two goals in its last two matches, and only one came from open play. Neymar's absence up top has never been more prevalent.
After the Seleção's match with Uruguay, Dorival Júnior spoke to the media about Neymar's potential return and just how important he is to the Brazil national team.
"I have never hidden my admiration for [Neymar]. We all know how capable he is," Dorival Júnior said. "I would like him to return to the team at a time when the team can support him. I hope that happens again in March, or the following year. All we want is for him to be fully fit so that he can do his best."
Neymar's last appearance for Brazil came in Oct. 2023 when the forward tore his ACL. The 32-year-old missed the majority of the next year for both club and country before he finally made his return for Al Hilal on Oct. 21, 2024. Neymar was quickly sidelined again, though, after suffering a setback.
"I have no doubt that with Neymar, the national team's performance will be even better," Dorival Júnior continued. "I think that back then it would have been too early to imagine a return. If he were fit, he would already be accelerating this process for us."
Brazil's road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocky at best. The South American powerhouse has only managed five victories in its 12 qualifying matches, and two came against Peru, the last place team in the standings. Dorival Júnior's side is greatly missing Neymar's production. The Brazilian has 79 international goals to his name in 128 appearances.
"We were right not to call [Neymar] up last time, especially because of what happened later, his injury," Dorival Júnior said. "We were very cautious and safe, because we were monitoring his situation. We took the right approach. First, we want him to recover his conditions at the club, and then he returns to the national team, because he is essential. I have no doubt that he will continue to grow with the team."
Neymar has the next four months to prepare for a potential return to Brazil. Dorival Júnior's side faces its two toughest CONMEBOL opponents, Colombia and Argentina, in Mar. 2025.