‘Dream Come True’—Barcelona’s Second Signing Confirms Impending Transfer
Roony Bardghji has described his imminent move to Barcelona as a “dream come true” after landing in Spain to finalize his transfer.
The 19-year-old has long been hailed as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football and is taking his talents to Catalonia after a cut-price deal worth around €2 million ($2.3 million) was struck with Danish side Copenhagen.
Bardghji is in the final six months of his contract in Denmark, allowing Barcelona to swoop in and negotiate themselves a bargain deal.
SPORT managed to catch the teenage winger upon his landing in Barcelona, quizzing Bardghji on his feelings as he prepares to join the La Liga champions.
“I’m very happy to sign for Barça, it’s a dream come true,” Bardghji told the cameras as he left the airport.
Bardghji is expected to remain with Barcelona for pre-season to allow manager Hansi Flick to observe the youngster, after which a decision on his short-term future will be made. A loan could be arranged for Bardghji if Flick cannot offer him regular minutes.
A left-footer, Bardghji has spent almost the entirety of his Copenhagen career playing on the right wing. In 84 appearances for the club, he has racked up 15 goals, including one against Manchester United in the 2023–24 Champions League.
Barcelona are still expected to try and recruit a more-senior forward this summer after missing out on Nico Williams. Liverpool’s Luis Díaz is a target alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.