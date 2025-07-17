Dream Transfer: Murillo to Liverpool
Liverpool have already been active in reinforcing their defence this summer but there ought to be another addition to come.
The Reds have signed three goalkeepers and two full-backs but are now in the market for a new centre back following the recent departure of Jarell Quansah. The youngster joined Bayer Leverkusen for £35 million ($46.9 million) and has left Liverpool with just three natural central defenders in the senior squad.
Virgil van Dijk penned a new deal in April but the future of Ibrahima Konaté remains uncertain given his worrying contract situation, while Joe Gomez’s recent injury record leaves a lot to be desired. The Reds would be taking an enormous risk by not bolstering the heart of their backline over the coming weeks.
Fortunately for Arne Slot and Liverpool’s recruitment team, there are some mightily impressive centre backs kicking about at the moment, several of which lined up against the Reds in the Premier League last season. In a perfect world, one of them could be their new star defensive signing.
Class and Composure at Centre Back
Nottingham Forest’s successful European push in 2024–25 was made possible by their hugely impressive defensive record. The towering Nikola Milenković and the industrious Ola Aina caught the eye with regular goal contributions, but it was Murillo who arguably shone brightest.
The Brazil international impressed during his debut Premier League season a year earlier but produced even more competent and consistent displays last term. He helped Forest keep 13 clean sheets and established a reputation as one of the division’s silkiest centre backs.
Van Dijk and William Saliba are widely considered the Premier League’s best central defenders and each boast similar traits: class and composure in and out of possession. The duo have exceptional awareness and terrific athleticism, making them near impossible to dribble past or overpower. They’re the epitome of the modern game’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender.
Murillo has shades of both Van Dijk and Saliba in his game. He has impressive pace and power out of possession, while also having the necessary on-ball attributes to thrive at the elite level.
The 23-year-old regularly drives forward from deep with the ball at his feet, boasting the skill and confidence to break through the opposition press. He also owns a wide passing range capable of starting attacks, ranking in the top 12 per cent of Premier League centre backs for switches and through balls last season.
Size Doesn’t Matter
One concern over Murillo is his height. The former Corinthians defender is only a little over six feet tall, which has threatened to be an issue in the Premier League given its physical and often direct nature. However, the South American doesn’t allow his size to limit his ability to compete with the division’s tallest strikers.
While not as aerially imposing as the likes of the aforementioned Van Dijk and Milenković, Murillo is perfectly competent in the air. He won 66.7% of his aerials duels last season in the English top flight and lost just 0.62 per match, with Milenković’s lengthy frame helping balance out Murillo’s smaller stature.
Any fears over Murillo’s height should be allayed by partnering him with an aerially dominant centre back such as Van Dijk or Konaté.
Potential to Improve
Liverpool’s Quansah sale has left the Reds not only needing to sign a new centre back, but one in the early stages of their career with huge potential to improve. Murillo checks those boxes given he only turned 23 in early July, yet he still has the Premier League experience and technical attributes needed to immediately make an impact for the Reds.
Murillo could well blossom into one of the world’s leading centre backs over the next decade and Liverpool are already on the hunt for Van Dijk’s long-term heir. While a slightly different profile of player to the Dutchman, Murillo certainly has the potential to reach the veteran’s lofty heights in the years to come should he continue on his current trajectory.