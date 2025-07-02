Jarell Quansah Sale Confirmed, Liverpool ‘Buyback Clause’ Revealed
Jarell Quansah’s widely billed move to Bayer Leverkusen has been confirmed, with multiple reports insisting that Liverpool have retained a buyback clause.
The Warrington-born academy graduate started the 2024–25 campaign as Arne Slot’s first-choice centre-back before dropping to the bench at halftime in the opening Premier League fixture. Quansah never managed to dislodge Ibrahima Konaté from his status as the preferred partner for Virgil van Dijk and has now moved to Erik ten Hag’s Bundesliga outfit in search of regular minutes.
Quansah has signed a five-year contract after completing a transfer worth what is thought to be an initial £30 million ($41.1 million), with a further £5 million ($6.9 million) available in add-ons.
Liverpool wished Quansah “the very best for the future” but there is still a chance he could return to Merseyside. Fabrizio Romano reports that the defender’s contract includes a buyback clause worth a minimum of £51.5 million ($70.8 million). However, this deal can only be triggered from 2027 onwards.
Before thinking about his return, Leverkusen will be looking forward to harnessing the talents of a player Bayer’s managing director of sport Simon Rolfes described as “one of the most promising English central defenders.”
Rolfes added, “Quansah is fast, agile and a good footballer. He has already made an impressive mark in Liverpool's defence, which is characterised by absolute world-class players.
“With Jarell, our defence will gain distinctive dynamism, speed and toughness in duels and another very important building block for the Werkself of the future.”
Leverkusen have spent much of the summer on the wrong side of transfers thus far. After losing manager Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, the Bundesliga runners-up had Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz poached by Liverpool.