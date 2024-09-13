EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in NWSL
The top 25 NWSL players in EA Sports FC 25 has finally been revealed.
USWNT icon Sophia Smith is crowned the highest-rated NWSL player in the game coming at 89 overall after Alex Morgan's retirement -- she was the highest-rated player last year with the same rating. The Portland Thorns striker's overall rating has increased by one point from last year.
Top 25 NWSL Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns / ST - 89
- Debinha - Kansas City Current / CAM - 88
- Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars / LM - 87
- Rose Lavelle - Gotham FC / CAM - 87
- Asisat Oshoala - Bay FC / ST - 85
- Kailen Sheridan - San Diego Wave FC / GK - 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn - Portland Thorns / CB - 85
- Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit / RM - 84
- Marta - Orlando Pride / CAM - 84
- Ann-Katrin Berger - Gotham FC / GK - 84
- Crystal Dunn - Gotham FC / CM - 84
- Jane Campbell - Houston Dash / GK - 84
- Ashley Sanchez - North Carolina Courage / CAM - 83
- Ouleymata Sarr - Washington Spirit / ST - 83
- Hina Sugita - Portland Thorns / CM - 83
- Racheal Kundananji - Bay FC / LW - 83
- Lynn Williams - Gotham FC / LW - 83
- Jess Fishlock - Seattle Reign FC / CM - 83
- Christine Sinclair - Portland Thorns / ST - 83
- Yuki Nagasato - Houston Dash / CM - 83
- Aubrey Kingsbury - Washington Spirit / GK - 83
- Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars / GK - 83
- Almuth Schult - Kansas City Current / GK - 83
- Ji So Yun - Seattle Reign / CAM - 82
- Vanessa DiBernardo - Kansas City Current / CM - 82
In addition to Smith, other notable USWNT players like Rose Lavelle (87), Trinity Rodman (84) and Mallory Swanson (87) also made the cut.
Smith is joined by Thorns teammates Becky Sauerbrunn (85), Hina Sugita (83) and Christine Sinclair (83) in the top 25.
The top 25 players are full of quality goalkeeper options with six shot-stoppers included in the list. San Diego Wave's Kailen Sheridan is the highest-rated NWSL goalkeeper in the game coming in at 85 overall.
Brazilian playmaker Debinha comes in at second place with an 88 overall rating while the legendary Marta makes the top 10 with an 84 overall card for the Orlando Pride.