EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in the Premier League
The top 25 Premier League players in EA Sports FC 25 are headlined by players from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.
Manchester City -- who won its fourth-straight Premier League title last season -- claims the top three spots in the league. Erling Haaland and Rodri are both joint-top for the highest-rated players in FC 25 with a 91 rating while Kevin De Bruyne slots in just behind them at 90.
Top 25 Premier League Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City / ST - 91
- Rodri - Manchester City / CDM - 91
- Kevin De Bruyne / CM - 90
- Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal / CM - 89
- Alisson - Liverpool / GK - 89
- Virgin van Dijk - Liverpool / CB - 89
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool / RW - 89
- Phil Foden - Manchester City / RW - 88
- Rúben Dias - Manchester City / CB - 88
- Ederson - Manchester City / GK - 88
- Bernardo Silva - Manchester City / CM - 88
- William Saliba - Arsenal / CB - 87
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal / RW - 87
- Declan Rice - Arsenal / CDM - 87
- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United / CAM - 87
- Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur / ST - 87
- İlkay Gündoğan - Manchester City / CM - 87
- Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa / GK - 87
- Gabriel - Arsenal / CB - 86
- Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool / CM - 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool / RB - 86
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea / RM - 85
- Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa / ST - 85
- Alexander Isak - Newcastle United / ST - 85
- Andy Robertson - Liverpool / LB - 85
Aside from the eight City players in the top 25, Liverpool is also well-represented in the Premier League's best. Arne Slot's side has Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson all at 89 overall while Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold slide in at 85 and 86, respectively.
The runner-up in the previous two campaigns, Arsenal, also has plenty of players inside the top 25 as the Gunners continue progressing under Mikel Arteta. Club captain Martin Ødegaard is the team's highest-rated player at 89 overall with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba all given an 87 rating.
Son Heung-min is the lone Tottenham Hotspur player featured in the top 25, likewise for Chelsea with Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak for Newcastle United. Aston Villa returns to the Champions League this season with shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez and Ollie Watkins representing the club in the best of the English first division.
Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player that cracks the list at 87 overall.