Eberechi Eze: Arsenal ‘Informed’ of Crystal Palace Transfer Demands
Arsenal have reportedly been told that more than half of Eberechi Eze’s total release clause must be paid up front if they wish to sign the Crystal Palace attacker.
Eze enjoyed another fine season in 2024–25, culminating in a winning goal at Wembley Stadium as Palace lifted the FA Cup—the first trophy in their history—and secured European qualification.
Despite already agreeing six incoming transfers worth up to £205 million ($272.9 million), including winger Noni Madueke and striker Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal are still in the market for an additional reinforcement at the top end of the pitch.
Eze reportedly has a release clause worth £67.5 million ($89.8 million), of which £60 million ($79.8 million) is guaranteed and the rest made up of predetermined add-ons.
Palace are expected to accept a structured payment plan rather than demand the full £60 million in cash, but The Guardian writes the Eagles still want £35 million ($46.6 million) of it straight off the bat. The rest can be paid in instalments, with add-ons potentially to come later.
Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue following a positive meeting with Eze’s representatives in June, but Arsenal don’t have a lot of time to play with because the clause is only good until the new Premier League season starts on Aug 15.
For Eze, 27, securing a move to the Emirates Stadium would mark his return to the club, 14 years after he was released by Arsenal’s academy.
He went on to join Fulham and Reading but was later released by Millwall as an 18-year-old that left his football career in jeopardy. It was only a successful trial at Queens Park Rangers, who are owed 15% of any profit Crystal Palace make, that secured Eze his first professional contract.
It was reported earlier this week that, should the Gunners be successful in bringing in another wide player, offers for Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard would be considered. The latter is believed to be considering his options, having not signed a new contract previously offered.