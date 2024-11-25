Ed Sheeran Apologizes For Crashing Ruben Amorim's Post-Match Interview
Ed Sheeran issued an apology for interrupting Ruben Amorim's post-match interview after Manchester United's 1–1 draw with Ipswich Town.
Following Manchester United's underwhelming result, Amorim spoke with Sky Sports about the team's performance and the future improvements he hopes to implement moving forward. Before the new head coach could finish his thoughts, though, Sheeran crashed the interview, cutting Amorim off mid-sentence.
The musician greeted pundit Jamie Redknapp and briefly interacted with the desk, leaving Amorim standing quietly in his own interview. Sheeran joked, "I don't think he wants to speak to me."
Sheeran was one of many faces in the crowd at Portman Road watching Amorim's debut as the Red Devils' new boss, but the four-time Grammy Award winner, who owns a minority stake in Ipswich Town, was cheering for the home side.
After the encounter, Sheeran took to social media to apologize for crashing Amorim's interview.
"Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn't actually realize he was being interviewed at the time, was popping [in] to say hi and bye to Jamie," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "[Obviously] feel a bit of a b****** but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved."
Sheeran and Ipswich Town will be much happier with one point from the Premier League fixture than United. Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in front inside of 80 seconds, but the team conceded an equalizer in the 43rd minute.
Amorim's men could not find a winner and were rather fortunate to leave with a point; Ipswich Town had the better of the chances in the second half, but André Onana stood tall.
The Portuguese manager will have to try again for his first Premier League victory on Sunday, Dec. 1, when the Red Devils welcome Everton to Old Trafford.