Marcus Rashford Scores First Goal of Ruben Amorim Era Inside 80 Seconds
Ruben Amorim's career at Manchester United is off to a dream start.
It only took 80 seconds for Marcus Rashford to fire the Red Devils in front at Portman Road. Amad Diallo made a searing run down the right flank, bypassing two Ipswich Town defenders before delivering a perfect cross to Rashford, who made no mistakes from six yards out.
In the blink of an eye, Manchester United has a 0–1 lead in Amorim's debut. Rashford's goal is just his second in the Premier League this season, and his first in over two months. The 27-year-old now has five goals across all competitions through 17 appearances this season.
Rashford is one of the players who needs to prove his worth to Amorim. It is no secret the England international has struggled to produce in big moments for United, but a new boss could pave the way for new and improved Rashford.
Diallo, meanwhile, continues to impress in the aftermath of Erik ten Hag's departure. The 22-year-old now has two goals and two assists in his last three matches for the Red Devils.
An early lead is exactly what the team needed. Coming into this match, United was 13th in the Premier League standings with just 15 points.
The Red Devils' fast start was not enough to walk away with a victory, though. An equalizer from Omari Hutchinson in the 43rd minute spoiled Amorim's debut, sending United back to Old Trafford with just one point.