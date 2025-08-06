‘After They Have Left’—Alexander Isak Told to Stay Away Amid Liverpool Noise
Alexander Isak will continue training away from Newcastle United’s main group, it has emerged, and has been told to stay away from a team bonding event that will include the families of Eddie Howe’s players.
The prolific Swede appeared to be on course for legendary status at St James’ Park, having scored the winning goal for the Magpies in their 2–1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February—a strike that ended the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.
But things have turned sour for Isak in the North East after it became clear that he wants to pursue a move away. His sudden desire to leave has coincided with strong interest from Premier League champions Liverpool, who have exploded into life in the transfer market as they look to usher in a new era under Arne Slot.
The Reds have already prised Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong away from Bayer Leverkusen, Milos Kerkez away from Bournemouth, and they also stepped on Newcastle’s toes to complete the signing of striker Hugo Ekitiké—the Frenchman had emerged as a leading contender to play alongside Isak at Newcastle.
Liverpool have had a formal offer for Isak rejected, at which point it was claimed that they could walk away from negotiations, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that a renewed effort will be made to complete his signing—an agreement to sell Darwin Núñez to Al Hilal in a €53 million (£46.1 million, $61.3 million) a sure sign that further reinforcements will be needed at Anfield.
After training alone at former club Real Sociedad, Sky Sports state that Isak has returned to Newcastle to be met with somewhat of a cold shoulder. The 25-year-old is working alone, away from the main group, and his exile has extended to an event organised by manager Eddie Howe that will see families attend the training ground for a bonding session.
Isak has been told to report to the training ground after everybody has left, it’s claimed, and will complete a session, followed by recovery, on his own.
Newcastle have suffered another blow after Manchester United had a bid accepted for their new primary target, Benjamin Šeško, and it appears the Slovenian has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, even though no European football will be on offer during 2025–26.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will once again compete in the Champions League after securing a top-five Premier League finish on the final day of last season.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been touted as a potential alternative, with Newcastle now taking stock after a difficult few weeks that has seen their preparations for the 2025–26 campaign severely rocked.