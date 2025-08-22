‘We Will Decide’—Ederson Return Hands Pep Guardiola Goalkeeping Dilemma
Pep Guardiola still hasn’t decided which goalkeeper will start for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
Long-serving No. 1 Ederson was ruled out of the season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend because of illness. But the Brazilian’s place has already come under threat following the summer capture of James Trafford in a £27 million ($36.6 million) transfer from Burnley.
The 4–0 win over Wolves marked Trafford’s senior City debut, having previously spent eight years with the club until being sold to Burnley with a buy-back clause in 2023.
Speaking ahead of facing Tottenham, Guardiola confirmed that Ederson is fit and available.
But a decision on whether the veteran, who has made 372 appearances since his 2017 arrival, will return to the lineup, or the youngster will keep his place, hadn’t been made when Guardiola spoke at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
“We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner,” the City boss said.
“I am happy with [Trafford], the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at. I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to better and improve.”
City remain without Savinho, Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol for the visit of Tottenham, the first game of the season at the Etihad Stadium. But Phil Foden and Rodri are available.
Rodri returned from an eight-month injury absence in the penultimate Premier League game of last season, before a groin problem sustained at the FIFA Club World Cup sidelined him for six week.
“I just want consistency with Rodri,” Guardiola said. “I don’t have any doubts about his potential or his ability. Still, so far, he is the best player in the world. The consistency will come with training and games, training and games, week after week and after that everything will be fine.”