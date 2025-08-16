Man City Player Ratings vs. Wolves: Reijnders Matches Aguero Record in 4–0 Debut Win
Manchester City began the 2025–26 campaign with a routine 4–0 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
Pep Guardiola offered some measured optimism ahead of City’s Premier League return. “I cannot assure you, but the signs are that we can be better,” the Catalan coach mused after suffering the worst campaign of his managerial career last term. “Maybe we can be worse. You never know. But I think it will be better.”
That caveated hope no doubt emanates from the signings City have made this summer. While Rayan Aït-Nouri’s return to Molineux was a bone of contention this weekend and Rayan Cherki’s prodigious talent could yet define the campaign, it was an upright Dutch midfielder who ensured the day was painted the distinctive shade of Tijjani Reijnders.
Guardiola hailed the summer recruit from AC Milan as a “special player” after watching him slot seamlessly into his new surroundings during this summer’s Club World Cup. Reijnders couldn’t held help his new employers avoid a premature exit in the U.S., but made a brilliant start to life in the Premier League.
Shortly after the half-hour mark, the Netherlands international tiptoed away from João Gomes before scooping a devilishly deft pass over the line of Old Gold for Rico Lewis to scamper onto. The wandering right back fizzed a first-time cross along the six-yard box which Erling Haaland gratefully gobbled up.
Reijnders was the one to find himself at the sharp end of an unusually rapid City counter-attack just three minutes later. Oscar Bobb robbed André of possession inside the centre circle and began skittering forward like a drop of water on a hot pan. After starting the move several yards behind his Norwegian teammate, Reijnders burst beyond Bobb and into the box, sweeping a first-time left-footed finish past José Sá just eight seconds after City first won possession.
The roaming, romping Dutchman carved open a second for Haaland and City’s third of the afternoon with a wonderful demonstration of his varied skillset. Reijnders daintily plucked James Trafford’s long ball out of the powdery blue sky on the hour mark, exchanged passes with Bobb as he burst to the byline before teeing Haaland up for a powerful first-time thump from the top of the box.
Reijnders was not the only Premier League debutant to shine for City on Saturday. The exciting Rayan Cherki picked out the bottom corner to complete what had become a rout within 10 minutes of his introduction.
For all the positives Reijnders offered—he became just the second City player to ever score and get an assist on his Premier League debut after Sergio Agüero—he didn’t single-handedly restore the sense of stability which City have so often lacked in Rodri’s continued absence. Nico González was far less effective than the offside trap deployed by the defenders behind him, which narrowly denied Wolves on a handful of occasions.
Man City Player Ratings vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating Out of 10
GK: James Trafford
8.2
RB: Rico Lewis
7.9
CB: John Stones
7.4
CB: Rúben Dias
7.1
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
8.1
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
8.2
CM: Nico González
8.1
CM: Bernardo Silva
7.3
RW: Oscar Bobb
8.0
ST: Erling Haaland
8.9
LW: Jérémy Doku
6.6
SUB: Matheus Nunes (66’ for Lewis)
6.5
SUB: Nico O’Reilly (66’ for Bernardo)
5.8
SUB: Omar Marmoush (66’ for Doku)
6.1
SUB: Rayan Cherki (73’ for Haaland)
7.1
SUB: Abdukodir Khusanov (82’ for Stones)
N/A
Subs not used: Stefan Ortega (GK), Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké, Ilkay Gündogan.