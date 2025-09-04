Eight Football Transfers You Might Have Missed This Summer
The 2025 summer transfer window has proven one for the ages, full to the brim with activity across world football.
Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Viktor Gyökeres, Trent Alexander-Arnold...the list of blockbuster transfers goes on and on. However, not all moves garnered the same coverage during the window.
Plenty of big-name deals flew under the radar within a frenzied period of business, with a number of former stars beginning new chapters.
Here are eight high-profile transfers you might have missed amid the chaos.
Jamie Vardy: Free Agent to Cremonese
Some expected Jamie Vardy to hang up his boots after his extraordinary spell with Leicester City came to its natural conclusion at the end of last season, but the Red Bull-gulping 38-year-old had other ideas. Moves within the United Kingdom and across the Atlantic were mooted, but the striker eventually rocked up in Italy.
Vardy has signed with Serie A newcomers Cremonese, who earned promotion from the second division last term. He’s joining a side that have already beaten Milan and Sassuolo this season and he will be expected to fire them to safety.
It’s a Football Manager-esque transfer that we wholeheartedly approve.
Roberto Firmino: Al Ahli to Al Sadd
Roberto Firmino did not set the Saudi Pro League alight following his move from Liverpool in 2023, but he still posted respectable numbers for Al Ahli. He managed 38 goal contributions across two campaigns but has long slipped out of public consciousness in a less revered division.
Well, the move to Qatari side Al Sadd is unlikely to thrust him back into the limelight, but it does mean an extension to an outstanding career. He’s already notched his first goal and assist for the club having secured another bumper pay day.
Alexis Sanchez: Udinese to Sevilla
Alexis Sánchez is still kicking about at 36-years-old and has just penned terms with the tenth different club of his senior career. Having made his name at Udinese, he recently returned to the Italian side via spells at Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter and Marseille, but has now taken his talents back to Spain.
Sánchez joined Sevilla for the upcoming campaign on a free transfer after a tame return to Udine, teaming up with other veterans such as César Azpilicueta and Nemanja Gudelj. He’ll be aiming to score his first competitive club goal since Apr. 1, 2024.
Olivier Giroud: LAFC to Lille
Olivier Giroud’s spell with LAFC was brief and ultimately unsuccessful, with the 38-year-old sharpshooter opting for a return to his native France in a bid to rediscover his mojo. He’s certainly done that early in his Lille career, scoring in two of their opening three Ligue 1 matches as he seeks to replace Jonathan David’s goalscoring output.
He will face fierce competition for a starting berth from Hamza Igamane after his move from Rangers, especially considering the Morocco international bagged a brace on his debut in a 7–1 victory over Lorient. But a bit-part, impact sub role could suit Giroud’s ageing body down to the ground.
Mateo Retegui: Atalanta to Al Qadsiah
Mateo Retegui finished 2024–25 as Serie A’s top scorer following a 25-goal campaign with Atalanta, making his move to Saudi Arabia a slight surprise. Al Qadsiah splashed £67 million (including add-ons) on the Italy international, who has already netted twice since moving to the Middle East.
At just 26, it’s possible that Retegui has cashed in by moving to the Saudi Pro League only to return to Europe’s elite divisions in the near future, but he certainly won’t be testing his credentials against the world’s best defences for the foreseeable future.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Al Qadsiah to Marseille
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads fellow ex-Arsenal star Sánchez in the number of clubs he’s represented across a glistening career, with Al Qadsiah his 11th employer. However, with Retegui arriving as his replacement, the Gabon international opted to return to one of his former sides this summer.
Marseille, who benefitted from Aubameyang’s 30 goals in 2023–24, have been reunited with the 36-year-old, who still boasts an admirable turn of speed and clinical finish. He’s already bagged two goals on his return to Ligue 1, with plenty more likely to come throughout the term.
Ángel Di María: Benfica to Rosario Central
Ángel Di María bid farewell to his beloved Benfica after the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup but his comeback tour isn’t finished yet. After a second spell with the Portuguese side, he’s opted for another stint at boyhood club Rosario Central on his return to Argentina.
The wiry 37-year-old is as creative as ever and has managed three goals in his opening seven appearances on his reunion with Rosario Central. The sand is slipping through the hourglass for Di María but he’s set to enjoy one final spell back where it all began.
Renato Sanches: PSG to Panathinaikos
Renato Sanches’s career certainly hasn’t gone to plan. The former Benfica prodigy has failed to live up to the immense hype that engulfed him at a tender age, with stints at Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain proving unsuccessful.
The midfielder is still under contract with the European champions but hasn’t featured for them since the 2022–23 campaign, spending time on loan at Roma and Benfica. However, he’s now slipped further down Europe’s hierarchy by joining Panathinaikos for the current campaign.
The Greek side are his seventh club at the age of just 28.