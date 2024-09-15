El Clásico Nacional: Club América Continues Dominance Over Club Guadalajara in Liga MX
Club América continued its domination of its biggest rival, Club Guadalajara, with a 1-0 win in Saturday night’s Clásico Nacional.
Ramón Juárez scored the lone goal of the derby. Álvaro Fidalgo’s cross was met in the air by Henry Martín, who hit the post with the header. Júarez was able to get the rebound and, with the goalkeeper off his line, calmly shoot the ball into the back of the net – his first ever goal for the club.
Chivas had been better up until the goal, and in the second half, they continued to dominate possession in search of an equalizer. Throughout the match they generated chances, none clearer than when Fernando Beltrán crossed the ball inside the keeper's box to an unmarked Armando González, but the 21-year-old striker failed to even the score.
With the win, América continues its unbeaten streak in Liga MX regular season games against its biggest rival, one that dates back to Feb. 2017.
Chivas hoped to climb in the standings, instead the side fell to seventh, no longer in a direct playoff spot. América ended its two game losing streak and climbed to 12th in the table, only a couple of points behind Chivas in the Apertura 2024 season.
André Jardine’s team will look to build on its performance when they travel to Guadalajara for a Tuesday night match against Atlas. Chivas will try to bounce back Wednesday night when it welcomes León at Akron Stadium.
We witnessed what could possibly be the last Clásico Nacional of 2024. The sixth match of the year wasn’t the highest-stakes one, but it firmly cemented derby dominance from the team in yellow.