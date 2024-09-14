El Clásico Nacional: Club América vs. Guadalajara Preview
Liga MX returns from the international break with the biggest derby day in the country. Club América will host Guadalajara in another chapter of “El Clásico Nacional.”
América is under mounting pressure. Losers of three of its last four matches, the club is currently in its worst run of form since André Jardine took over a year ago. Chivas, on the other hand, has won three of its last four matches, coming off a 5-0 dismantling of FC Juárez it’s playing some of the best football of any team in this early season.
Recent History
It will be the sixth time these two rivals face each other this calendar year in official matches, and the first since América ended Chivas’ title hopes in last season’s semi final on the way to back-to-back Liga MX championships.
They’ve faced each other in a Liga MX semifinal twice in the last three seasons, with each club advancing to the final on one occasion. América also knocked out Chivas in March’s Concacaf Champions League in the Round of 16.
Key Players
You could argue there’s not a more in-form player in Liga MX than Roberto Alvarado. 'Piojo' has four goal involvements in Chivas’ last two league games and has become the focal point of the attacking style Fernando Gago is trying to implement.
The 25-year-old has thrived since Gago took over at the start of the year, consolidating him as a regular name in the Mexican National Team roster. In many ways, Chivas moves to the tune of 'Piojo.'
If América is going to right the ship, Brian Rodríguez has to step up and showcase the talent that earned him a spot in a stacked Uruguay National Team. With injuries to both Alejandro Zendejas and Diego Valdes, two key pieces in América’s title run in May, the attacking responsibilities will fall on Rodríguez. He’s had ups and downs during his time at the club; however, with the sense of urgency quickly growing, Rodríguez looks to become the solution to América’s struggles.
América is trying to turn around its season. Chivas is trying to continue its steady climb up the table. On derby days like this, victory, and the bragging rights that go with it, mean so much more than that.