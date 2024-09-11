USWNT's Emma Hayes to Mauricio Pochettino: 'I Cannot Wait to Work With You Again'
Emma Hayes had nothing but kind words for Mauricio Pochettino after he was named the new USMNT head coach.
Exactly two months after Gregg Berhalter was fired from the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer officially announced Pochettino as his replacement. The Argentine was a free agent after a disappointing season in charge of Chelsea and will now kick off his international coaching career with the USMNT.
The change in leadership marks the second major hire from U.S. Soccer in just under a year. Hayes was named head coach of the U.S. women's national team back in November, but she did not arrive in the United States until May. The 47-year-old would go on to lead the USWNT to its first Olympic gold medal since 2012.
The two managers have more in common than just their new positions, though. Hayes coached Chelsea Women for 12 years and ended her stint with a fifth consecutive WSL title around the same time Pochettino coached his last game for the Blues.
Now they are both members of U.S. Soccer, a development that excites Hayes.
"Mauricio, welcome to U.S. Soccer," Hayes said. "I cannot wait to work with you again and I look forward to collaborating over the next couple of years."
"This is an exciting time for U.S. Soccer, and I just wanted to say welcome," Hayes said. "I look forward to bringing you into the U.S. Soccer family."
Pochettino has his work cut out for him if he wants to find similar success with the USMNT as Hayes did with the USWNT. The Stars and Stripes have failed to record a victory in their last four matches and could not even make it out of the group stage at Copa América 2024.
The good news for Pochettino is that he has two years before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, whereas Hayes only had two months before the Paris Olympics.