Mauricio Pochettino Named USMNT Head Coach
The USMNT is entering a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.
After weeks of speculation, Pochettino finally put pen to paper and officially became the next manager of the U.S. men's national team. The 52-year-old replaces Gregg Berhalter, who was fired after leading the Stars and Stripes to an embarrassing group stage exit at Copa América 2024.
Pochettino was one of U.S. Soccer's top prospects ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine might not have any experience coaching at the international level, but he has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world throughout his career, including Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently, Chelsea.
The manager famously led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, knocking off Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax before coming up short to Liverpool in Madrid.
Now, Pochettino will have a new challenge as he meets a USMNT at a low point. The Stars and Stripes just suffered a shocking defeat to Canada on home soil for the first time since 1957, recording their third consecutive loss across all competitions.
Fortunately, Pochettino is more than optimistic about the future of the USMNT.
"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here—those are the things that inspired me."
"The opportunity to lead the U.S. men’s national team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up," he continued. "I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."
Pochettino has the next two years to develop the USMNT into a squad capable of living up to expectations and making a deep run at the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.