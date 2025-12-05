SI

Emotional Trent Alexander-Arnold Breaks Silence on Devastating New Injury

Real Madrid’s summer recruit provided a rough timeline for his recovery.

Jamie Spencer

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for the foreseeable future.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for the foreseeable future. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold described himself as “absolutely gutted” to have suffered a fresh injury problem that will force him to miss at least the rest of 2025 while he recovers.

Not long back from a hamstring problem that forced him to sit out seven games—plus two others unused on the bench—Alexander-Arnold had to come out of Real Madrid’s 3–0 win over Athletic Club only 10 minutes into the second half because of a quad injury.

In a social media post, the former Liverpool defender confirmed he won’t play again until 2026.

“Absolutely gutted about this one,” Alexander-Arnold, addressing his Instagram followers. “The timing of it hurts but I will work hard to come back stronger and better.

“See you in 2026, Madridistas.”

Alexander-Arnold Set for Two Months Out

After initial concerns of a lengthy layoff, reports suggested that Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss around two months. That timeframe puts him on course to return in early February.

Assuming he is declared healthy again in the first week of February, the right back would miss up to 14 games across four different competitions. Between now and then, Los Blancos are stretched across La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España.

Games Alexander-Arnold Is Set to Miss

Date

Opponent

Competition

Dec. 7, 2025

Celta Vigo (H)

La Liga

Dec. 10, 2025

Man City (H)

Champions League

Dec. 14, 2025

Alavés (A)

La Liga

TBC

TBC

Copa del Rey

Dec. 20, 2025

Sevilla (H)

La Liga

Jan. 4, 2026

Real Betis (H)

La Liga

Jan. 8, 2026

Atlético Madrid (N)

Supercopa de España

Jan. 11, 2026*

TBC

Supercopa de España

TBC*

TBC

Copa del Rey

Jan. 18, 2026

Levante (H)

La Liga

Jan. 20, 2026

Monaco (H)

Champions League

Jan. 25, 2026

Villarreal (A)

La Liga

Jan. 28, 2026

Benfica (A)

Champions League

Feb. 1, 2026

Rayo Vallecano (H)

La Liga

*dependent on cup progression

Real Madrid’s Right Back Hole

Dani Carvajal
Dani Carvajal last played in October. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal was already injured and Real Madrid don’t have another senior right back, which gives manager Xabi Alonso a massive headache during a busy part of the season.

The club captain is sidelined with a knee injury and is not on course to return before late January.

It was expected that the pair would have to share game time this season, which was likely to satisfy neither, but now both are simultaneously injured.

The burden to plug the gap is expected to fall on midfielder Federico Valverde again. The Uruguay international has already spent six weeks of October into November at right back to cover Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold’s previous injury absences.

He has played the position semi-regularly over the past 18 months, notably when he captained Real Madrid to victory over Manchester City in a two-legged Champions League playoff last season.

