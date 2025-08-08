Endrick Given Historic Real Madrid Shirt Number After Club Performs Apparent U-Turn
Real Madrid youngster Endrick is the new Real Madrid holder of the No. 9 shirt after Kylian Mbappé changed his number to 10 following the departure of Luka Modrić.
Real Madrid’s website was updated on Friday with Endrick having the number nine next to his name, confirming him as the next wearer of the iconic number. Receiving the shirt number also likely lessens any rumors of him spending a season away.
A twist in the tale given recent reports had FIFA Club World Cup standout Gonzalo García in line to receive the shirt in a move that apparently upset the Brazilian. Endrick’s future, at least this summer, has been called into question with reports linking him to a potential loan move. Though, receiving the No. 9 shirt could spell the end to any talk.
As well, with García receiving a new five-year deal keeping him with Los Blancos through June 2030, he was an apparent favorite to inherit the number vacated by Mbappé. The announcement notably did not include shirt number information as the Spaniard moves from Real Madrid Castilla to the first team.
Real Madrid Shirt History: No. 9
The No. 9 is a historic number in the Real Madrid annals being worn by some of the game’s greatest players.
Mbappé, the previous wearer in his first season at the club, followed Ballon d’Or winners Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes, CR7 actually wore the number nine at first. After Ronaldo, the likes of Fernando Morientes, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Iván Zamorano, Hugo Sánchez and many other iconic names have donned the shirt. Endrick follows in all of their footsteps.
What Number Will Gonzalo García Wear?
García likely takes 16 which was previously worn by the Brazilian. Names to wear the 16 shirt include Casemiro, James Rodríguez and Mateo Kovačić in recent history. García wore 30 during the Club World Cup where he rose to prominence in the wake of Mbappé’s absence.