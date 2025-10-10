Endrick ‘Makes January Transfer Decision’ As Real Madrid Struggles Continue
Endrick is willing to leave Real Madrid on loan in the January transfer window as he searches for more game time ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a report has claimed.
The 19-year-old hasn‘t taken to the field since the penultimate La Liga match of the 2024–25 season and is still yet to be used by Xabi Alonso. Two muscle injuries have limited his involvement and while he’s returned to the Madrid bench since the September international break, he’s been an unused substitute in the club’s last five matches.
Endrick, who had already struggled for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti last season, has failed to win favour with Alonso and was consistently linked with an exit over the summer. An agreement with Real Sociedad over a loan transfer was reportedly close despite him being handed the fabled No.9 jersey for Madrid.
The forward’s lack of minutes for Madrid has impacted him on the international stage, with Endrick omitted from the last three Brazil squads by his former Madrid boss Ancelotti.
According to The Athletic, Endrick and his representatives will review the player’s situation during the winter transfer window, and will consider a loan move for the second half of the season to help boost his chances of making Brazil’s World Cup squad next summer.
Ancelotti is said to have “affection” for Endrick following the time they spent together at the Santiago Bernabéu, but his lack of playing time has made a call-up in recent international breaks more or less impossible.
Endrick’s agent, Thiago Freitas, has insisted that his client remains “confident” of increased game time soon, but the Madrid striker is currently competing with not only fellow youngster Gonzalo García, but the unstoppable Kylian Mbappé.
Endrick, who has scored seven goals in just 847 minutes in a Madrid shirt, will have to be patient to win over Alonso in the coming months.