England Predicted Lineup vs. Albania: Bellingham Emerges From the Shadows
England conclude their impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign when they travel to Tirana for a battle with Albania.
The Three Lions, who booked their ticket to the World Cup last month, have a perfect record in qualifying following seven successive wins and clean sheets under Thomas Tuchel. After an uncertain start to the German’s reign, morale is encouragingly high ahead of next summer’s tournament.
England beat Albania 2–0 in the reverse fixture and will be expected to secure another victory on Sunday, especially with their hosts having already clinched a play-off position. Having won all past seven meetings with Albania, an eighth triumph looks likely.
Here is how Tuchel could line his side up for England’s final game of 2025.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Albania (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—Pickford has kept 10 consecutive clean sheets for England, last conceding against Greece over a year ago. Having said that, he’s faced just three shots on target during seven World Cup qualifiers.
RB: Djed Spence—It was another stellar display from Reece James in the 2–0 victory over Serbia on Thursday night, but the injury-prone right back needn’t be risked for the trip to Albania. Spence looks likely to replace him.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Ezri Konsa was another who excelled against Serbia as England’s defence continue to impress, but Chalobah could shake things up in the heart of the backline. He made his senior team debut under Tuchel back in June.
CB: John Stones—Stones is no longer a guaranteed starter for Manchester City, but he looks increasingly certain to line up in Tuchel’s XI every international break. The composed 31-year-old offers experience and leadership at the back.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly starred on his debut against Serbia with his advanced runs and impressive athleticism, and he could well keep his place in the team with options at left back few and far between. He has a real chance to stake his claim ahead of next summer’s tournament.
DM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson has been sensational since his ascent into the England squad and starting lineup. Another all-action midfield performance on Thursday caught the eye as he takes a firm grip of his role as Declan Rice’s partner.
DM: Declan Rice—Even in meaningless fixtures, Rice is almost always a certain starter for England. Tuchel could opt for Jordan Henderson or Adam Wharton should he choose to rest the Arsenal midfielder, but Rice’s reliability makes him a shoo-in to feature in every match.
RW: Bukayo Saka—The Arsenal star scored a sumptuous volley against Serbia and should start again in Tirana having eased concerns over a potential injury. Saka is rediscovering his mojo after an injury-hit start to the campaign.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Morgan Rogers started ahead of Bellingham on Thursday and the Real Madrid dynamo also faces competition from the in-form Phil Foden in the No.10 position—not to mention the battle with Cole Palmer long-term. Tuchel could restore Bellingham to the XI against Albania, however.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze ensured there were two Arsenal players on the scoresheet at Wembley Stadium against Serbia, producing an incredible finish to wrap up victory in the dying embers. He may have earned a promotion to the lineup ahead of Marcus Rashford.
ST: Harry Kane—Kane refuses to be dropped for England as he chases yet more goals for his country. The Bayern Munich sharpshooter was unable to score against Serbia, but will fancy his chances of etching his name on to the scoresheet in Albania.