England's Cole Palmer Details 'Frustrating' Euro 2024 Experience Under Gareth Southgate
Four months after England fell to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, Cole Palmer revealed the frustrating lows of his time playing under Gareth Southgate.
Prior to suiting up for the Three Lions, Palmer finished his 2023–24 campaign with Chelsea in top form. The 22-year-old recorded 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, finishing second in goalscoring behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Palmer seemed poised to help England finally get over the line after disappointments at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he found himself on the bench more often than not.
“It was frustrating at England, to be fair,” Palmer said in an interview with British GQ. “Not to say that the players aren’t good. But just coming off the back of the season I had, the form I was in, everything I was doing was coming off… so I’m not playing in the first two games even when the team was struggling, it was a bit like, Why? Do you know what I mean?”
England only managed to score two goals in its first two matches at Euro 2024 against inferior opponents Serbia and Denmark, and yet Palmer never saw a minute of playing time. He finally made his first appearance at the tournament against Slovenia when he came off the bench in the 71st minute.
“I just had to try and force my way in," Palmer said. The Chelsea man was a substitute in England's next two matches and scored the first penalty in the shootout against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, helping the Three Lions advance to the semifinals.
Palmer proved what he could bring to Southgate's side when he assisted Ollie Watkins's winner against the Netherlands after being on the pitch for just eight minutes. Still, his contribution in the semifinals did not earn him a start in the Euro 2024 final. He was not even England's first substitute.
“I remember Watkins coming on [in the Euro 2024 final], and I was thinking, Why not me?” Palmer said. “I had a feeling I was going to score."
The midfielder did just that. He found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, momentarily drawing England level with Spain before Mikel Oyarzabal secured the title for La Roja just 13 minutes later.
Southgate went on to resign as England's manager after the defeat. One of the biggest critiques surrounding his decision-making centered around the underutilization of Palmer, especially when England so clearly struggled to create and score goals.
Despite the devastating loss, Palmer still collected some silverware when he won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in August. He also picked up where he left off for the Blues; the 22-year-old already has seven goals and five assists through 11 Premier League appearances this season.