England and Spain to Battle for Legacy in Women's Euro 2025 Final
BASEL, Switzerland — Thunderstorms are forecast in Basel on Sunday, but it is going to be impossible to rain on the parade of either England or Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final.
It’s hard to think of a more hotly anticipated clash than this: the reigning Women’s European champion against the reigning Women’s World Cup champion.
And, of course, don’t forget the revenge narrative for England, who lost in the Women’s World Cup final to Spain in 2023.
In some ways it has felt fated that the two tournament favorites—two of the biggest nations in women’s soccer—would meet in the final. However, as the climax of the tournament approaches there is a real calm before the storm.
Addressing the media at St. Jakob-Park on Saturday, England manager Sarina Wiegman was tight-lipped about whether her Lionesses are under less pressure to win Women’s Euro 2025 than when they lifted their first-ever trophy as hosts in 2022.
“You want to perform, and there's expectations, but you also have expectations for yourself,” Wiegman said. “If you talk about pressure, it’s not really a pressure, it's very special. When you go to the final, you really want to win it. So that's how I mean this. We're happy to win the final, and really want to win it and do everything to make that happen.”
Wiegman is renowned for her cool and calm demeanor. So, it was no surprise that the Dutchwoman was her usual implacable self ahead of what will be her fifth successive final between Euros and World Cups.
Keeping with the theme of serenity, Wiegman went on to describe what her peaceful moments will be like before she steps out onto the sidelines for the 2025 final.
“I basically do every match actually the same,” Wiegman said with a smile. “I relax. I don’t do that much right before the game. Just get prepared, and we are prepared. All the preparations have been done ahead of time. I'm just waiting till the game starts.”
Beside Wiegman, England captain Leah Williamson is similarly composed but perhaps slightly more contemplative and wistful about her own journey. After lifting the Women’s Euro 2022 title as captain, an ACL injury meant Williamson missed Women’s World Cup 2023, where England fell 1–0 in the final.
“It was awful,” Williamson said, frankly describing the experience of having to watch England from the sidelines. “I think once you're part of the team, being on the outside, and I know how tired you are when you get to that stage, and how much a tournament takes out of you, and to be completely useless, that probably bothers me the most.”
More than anything, Williamson stresses that she doesn’t want success for the Lionesses to be a “flash in the pan.” This England team wants to continue to build a dynasty and cement its legacy.
“When we spoke before [Women’s Euro] 2022, we said it was the start of something," Williamson said. “I think we’re still trying to play our role in that as well. So being here and being on this stage, we know how powerful that is. I hope that it continues, and it continues to grow. And the respect for the women's game, the respect for women and women's sport in general.”
England’s surprisingly composed demeanour could come from the fact that many will fancy Spain to win its first-ever Women’s European championship. The Lionesses have had a rollercoaster run to the final that included an opening match defeat to France, and comeback wins over Sweden and Italy. The Sweden match was eventually settled by a heart-wrenching 14-kick penalty shootout.
In contrast, Spain has mostly blown away the competition, winning all five of its matches, while scoring 17 goals and conceding just three along the way. After providing the winning assist in the quarterfinal and then the winning goal in the semifinal, two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati is heating up at just the right time.
However, Spain manager Montse Tomé is distancing the narrative that Spain will be expected to win another major tournament final against England. Instead, she wanted to draw attention to the trail her players have blazed out in Switzerland. Just like Wiegman, she talked down the concept of win or bust.
“I don't think there is pressure on us,” Tomé said. “During the whole tournament we’ve been writing history, our first semifinal, first final, beating Germany for the first time. That is the reason we are here today. When we started we wanted to play six games, and we will play a sixth game.”
There has been a radical shift in Spain since the team won the Women's World Cup 2023. Not only due to the team’s success, but because of the fallout from the scandal surrounding former federation president Luis Rubiales at the 2023 World Cup final.
When looking back to 2023 on Saturday, Spain captain Irene Paredes admits while things have changed they must also “keep opening doors.”
“We broke many obstacles," said Paredes. “We are a reference for boys and girls in society, we still have things to do. We are mature now. There are more games on public televisions, there are more people coming out to see us.“
For now, England and Spain are saying the right things. As rain falls overhead at St. Jakob-Park, the two nations have their verbal umbrellas at the ready. Coaches and players alike were quick to pour respect on their opponent.
But when that first whistle goes, things could yet look different. By Sunday night, come rain or shine, we will be a little closer to knowing who will be the leading power in European women’s soccer.