England vs. Spain: How to Watch Women’s 2025 Euro Final, TV, Preview
The winner of Euro 2025 will be either England or Spain, as the two nations meet in the final of the continental championship on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland.
England is the defending European champion, having lifted the trophy for the first time when it hosted the Euros back in 2022. This is the third consecutive major tournament final for England (Euro 2022 and 2025, and the 2023 World Cup).
This is also a fifth straight major tournament final for head coach Sarina Wiegman, who won the women’s 2017 Euros and was runner-up at the 2019 women’s World Cup with the Netherlands.
Spain has never before reached the final at a women’s Euros. However, La Roja are the reigning women’s World Cup champions, and that win in Sydney came against Sunday’s opponent, England.
Lionesses midfielder Keira Walsh called England and Spain “a rivalry” in Zurich on Thursday, and this game is being billed as the biggest clash in international women’s soccer right now.
While England will be out for revenge following its 1–0 defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, Spain will be motivated by its 2–1 defeat to England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2022. Since 2007, the head-to-head record between these two nations is: England with seven wins, Spain with four wins and four ties.
What time does England vs. Spain kick off?
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Stadium: St. Jakob-Park
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Kick-off Time: Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
How to Watch England vs. Spain on TV
Country
TV Channel / Stream
United States
FOX (Eng) / VIX (Esp)
United Kingdom
BBC One / BBC iPlayer / ITV1 / ITVX
Canada
TSN
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
England team news
England fans are holding their breath as the team’s top creative talent, Lauren James, is doubtful for Sunday’s final. James came off with an ankle injury at halftime during England’s 2–1 semifinal win over Italy.
Speaking to the media on Friday from England’s tournament base in Zurich, Wiegman said that the Lionesses’ medical staff was yet to make a final assessment on James’s fitness and availability.
“I don’t know yet,” Wiegman said when asked if James would be ready for the final. “She’s still recovering. She’s doing things on the pitch, and we have two more days, so we’re going to give her time.”
James has started every match for England at Euro 2025. Beth Mead is the most likely replacement to be brought into the lineup, with Chloe Kelly likely retaining her role as super sub.
England predicted lineup vs. Spain
England (4-2-3-1): Hannah Hampton; Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Beth Mead; Alessia Russo
Spain team news
Defender Laia Aleixandri will be available for Spain after missing its 1–0 semifinal win over Germany due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation. The Barcelona player had started three of Spain’s four matches before the semifinal.
María Méndez has impressed in her place, and there is a chance that head coach Montse Tomé chooses not to tinker with her starting lineup. Méndez, who plays for Real Madrid, also has three starts at Euro 2025. She started in Spain’s opening match alongside Aleixandri, while captain Irene Paredes was serving a suspension.
Spain predicted lineup vs. England
Spain (4-3-3): Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey