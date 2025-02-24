England vs. Spain Predicted Lineups: Nations League Clash
One of the biggest games of the international calendar will take place on Wednesday as England host Spain in the UEFA Women's Nations League at London's Wembley Stadium.
The blockbuster rematch between the two 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup finalists will certainly bring the fireworks as the European Champions meet the World Champions for the first time in 18 months.
Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses will be eager to make a statement before they begin their title defence at this summer's Women's European Championships in Switzerland. As for Spain, the dominant entity will seek to extend their brilliance with a victory over England on their home turf.
The hosts will be without some key names for the fixture, with star midfielder Georgia Stanway set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year. Manchester City duo Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are also missing in action after having surgery conducted on their knees.
However, the Lionesses will be bolstered by the return of Ella Toone and Lauren James, both of which have been in firing form since coming back from their respective injury hiatuses.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3)
GK: Mary Earps — The Paris Saint-Germain number one is usually Sarina Wiegman's first choice goalkeeper in big games, and its unlikely that this World Cup final rematch will be any different.
RB: Maya Le Tissier — With an injury cloud hanging over Lucy Bronze, it may be time for the Manchester United captain to step in. Despite plying her trade as a centre back for her club, Wiegman prefers to play her in the right-back position.
CB: Millie Bright — The Chelsea captain is in strong form right now, and will certainly be one of the first names on the team sheet to face Spain.
CB: Leah Williamson — Known for her strong partnership with Bright, England fans will be hoping to see the reunion of this centre-back duo at Wembley Stadium. Having endured a turbulent start to the 2024/25 season, Williamson is back on her feet and in form. The Lionesses captain will certainly have Wiegman's trust.
LB: Niamh Charles — With Alex Greenwood out for the forseeable future, Niamh Charles remains the only natural left-back in the England squad.
CM: Keira Walsh — Wiegman's ever-reliable defensive midfielder, Walsh will be able to provide important expertise in order to nullify the threat of her former Barcelona teammates.
AM: Jess Park — In the absence of Georgia Stanway who recently underwent knee surgery, Wiegman will need to look to her bench in order to find a replacement. Jess Park may be the best option, having the edge over her younger England teammates such as Grace Clinton and Laura Blindkilde Brown.
AM: Ella Toone — The Manchester United midfielder is in hot form recently, having scored six goals in 2025 alone. As soon her place in the starting eleven began to go up for debate, Toone reclaimed her spot as England's best attacking midfield option.
RW: Beth Mead — Wiegman often opts to start Mead in the big games at Wembley Stadium, and with a shortage of other options in her position, it seems unlikely that Wednesday will be any different.
LW: Lauren James — Back in the England squad after facing an extended period on the sidelines with injury, James will be a superb replacement for Lauren Hemp down the left channel. Her creative ball mastery skills will work to breakdown the strong Spanish defence.
ST: Alessia Russo — Arguably the easiest selection given her form as of late, Russo will be likely to lead the line at Wembley Stadium. The Gunners striker has been banging in the goals in north London, scoring 11 goals since Renee Slegers took over as head coach of the club.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1)
GK: Cata Coll — The Barcelona goalkeeper is Spain's usual starter between the goalposts and it is unlikely to be any other way against England.
RB: Ona Batlle — The dynamic fullback continues to prove why she is one of the best in the world, meaning she will be prepared to pose a real threat against England at Wembley.
CB: Irene Paredes — The no-nonsense defender is the heart of the Spanish defence, and her battle with Alessia Russo will certainly be one to tune in to.
CB: Laia Aleixandri — Despite her turbulent form for Manchester City over recent weeks, Aleixandri has still done enough to prove herself on the international stage. The centre back will work well with Paredes in order to shutdown the Lionesses going forward.
LB: Olga Carmona — The Real Madrid left back is a regular starter for Spain despite coming in and out of her club's starting lineup over recent weeks. England fans will be haunted by her presence after she scored the winning goal at the 2023 World Cup.
CM: Patri Guijarro — One of the best in her world in her position, Guijarro will be integral to this Spanish side for years to come. A classy defensive midfielder with world-cass ball use, she will pose a real threat to England on the night.
CM: Aitana Bonmati — Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA World's Best Female Player, there isn't a team in the world that Bonmati doesn't start in.
AM: Alexia Putellas — Back playing regulary for Barcelona, the versatile Putellas works very well when deployed in the attacking midfield role.
RW: Athenea del Castillo — Her speed will certainly challenge the England defence if they are to start the game anywhere near first gear.
LW: Mariona Caldentey — The Arsenal attacker is one of the most in-form players in England right now, able to play in the channel or in the midfield. Caldentey's speed and creativity is a real asset to Spain.
ST: Salma Paralluelo — The young striker will be hoping to test the English defence and work in tandem with the exciting players around her.