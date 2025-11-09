Enzo Fernandez Raises Alarms With Concerning Chelsea Injury Revelation
Enzo Fernández revealed he’s been dealing with a knee problem for the past four months that will now keep him from representing Argentina in its last two games of 2025.
The midfielder had one of his best performances of the season in Chelsea’s 3–0 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nevertheless, the Argentine revealed after the game that he withdrew from La Albiceleste’s November camp because of the persisting pain in his knee.
“I’ve been talking with the [national team] medical staff because I’ve been carrying a knee problem for four months,” Fernández told ESPN. “Together we took the decision for me to rest these two weeks, given what’s important is coming at the end of the season.
“I’ve had a lot of pain. These [next] two or three weeks I’ll try to recover to the maximum and be at 100% to be back training and playing with my teammates.”
Fernandez: Injury Has ‘Worsened’ in Recent Weeks
Fernández revealed he’s dealing with a “bone edema” that’s forced him to play with a lot of pain over the last month.
“I’ve been carrying a bone edema that worsened in recent weeks because of the amount of games I’ve played,” Fernández said.
“It’s very good to have talked about it [with Argentina’s medical staff] and decide together that this is what’s best for my knee.”
The Chelsea star was forced to withdraw from Argentina’s camp back in October due to a similar knee issue.
The 2022 World Cup champion has played 16 games for Chelsea in 2025–26 and has already eclipsed the 1,000 minute mark this term. He also played 78 minutes for Argentina during the October international break.
Overall, Fernández has played 51 games for club and country in 2025. Chelsea’s title run in the 2025 Club World Cup also meant Fernández and the rest of his teammates barely had any time to rest and recover in-between seasons.