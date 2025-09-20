‘Ready to Start’—Enzo Maresca Offers Alejandro Garnacho Hint Ahead of Man Utd Reunion
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he would have no problems handing Alejandro Garnacho his first start for the club against Manchester United on Saturday, but admitted he would first speak with the former Red Devil to ensure he is in the right mindset.
Garnacho suffered a disappointing end to his United tenure, butting heads with manager Ruben Amorim and being frozen out before a £40 million ($54 million) switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Two appearances of the bench have followed and Garnacho is now pushing for his first start, potentially as early as Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford, but Maresca confessed throwing the winger in against his former side is a decision which requires extra thought.
“Probably it is something that we have to think about,” he told the media. “First of all, because he is young, so you don’t know how he can react.
“But also in case we decide to start with him, I will have a chat with him to ask also how he feels about that.”
Garnacho is under pressure from a section of Chelsea fans after switching off in defence for Brentford’s late equaliser last time out, but Maresca assured supporters such issues are natural for a new signing.
“It’s something that we said many times; players need time to adapt,” Maresca continued. “When we conceded the second goal against Brentford, two or three minutes before we conceded exactly the same throw-in and exactly the same chance, and the player behind Garnacho was alone again.
“So it happened twice, not only one time. But it’s a process, when a player joins a new club, to understand we work on different things.
“In the last two games, he was very good when he came on. So, we are happy with the way he has adapted to our style and what we want from the winger. I think he is ready to start.”