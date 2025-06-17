Enzo Maresca Becomes Latest Manager to Criticise Club World Cup Environment
Chelsea began their FIFA Club World Cup run with a comfortable victory over LAFC, but Enzo Maresca added further fuel to the ongoing discussion around poor turnout for the tournament.
“I think the environment was a bit strange, the stadium was almost empty, not full. We are professional and we have to adapt to the situation, to the environment. You have to adapt when you play with a full stadium. You have to adapt when the stadium is not full, but it doesn’t matter,” Maresca remarked in his post-game press conference.
Scenes around the ground during warmups and team announcements raised alarms on social media. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta can seat 71,000 spectators, but the game only drew 22,137. Part of that is the kick-off time, part of that is Chelsea and LAFC playing far away from home, but the overarching concern around the Club World Cup’s interest has been building.
The Club World Cup referee camera, a popular addition to the tournament, caught Pedro Neto’s opening goal. But, it also highlighted just how empty the stadium looked and felt for players on the pitch.
Ticket prices for the tournament opener last Friday, Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly, were continuously slashed amid concerns of low turnout. Even with Lionel Messi’s Herons playing in their home state and just a 30-minute drive to Hard Rock Stadium from Miami’s MLS ground.
LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo wasn’t as critical in his wider assessment, highlighting the crowd in attendance at the Rose Bowl for Paris-Saint German and Atlético Madrid. “Maybe LA likes football more than Atlanta? I don’t know, we should judge at the end.”
Atmosphere isn’t the only thing being criticised as Palmerias and Porto coaches and staff were unhappy with the pitch conditions at MetLife Stadium—host of this year’s and the 2026 World Cup final.
Things could change come the knockout stage given potentially more exciting matchups, but this conversation isn’t going anyway any time soon.
