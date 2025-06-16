Solid Result, Improvement a Necessity: Takeaways From Chelsea's Victory Over LAFC
Chelsea were the latest European giants to make their 2025 Club World Cup debut, defeating MLS side LAFC 2–0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a great effort, getting the ball in space and dropping his marker to the ground before burying a shot into the bottom corner.
LAFC had chances to equalize in the second half, but Chelsea debutant Liam Delap assisted Enzo Fernández with a stellar cross that the charging midfielder controlled and then shot past Hugo Lloris to secure all three points for the Blues in the 81st minute.
The victory makes it a positive debut for Enzo Maresca's men, however, the level of performance must rise if Chelsea want to be considered serious candidates to win the tournament. Up next for the Blues is a tough challenge vs. Flamengo on Friday.
Here are Sports Illustrated's takeaways from Chelsea's win.
A Dissapointing Chelsea Showing Overall
A win is a win, but it definitely wasn't pretty for Chelsea.
It was far from a convincing display from Maresca's side. Although they did dominate possession and came out as deserved winners, the numbers don't tell the full story. Chelsea went through a nervy stage in the last 20 minutes before they doubled their lead. LAFC had a couple of clear chances to equalize the game. Had it not been for Robert Sánchez, the Blues could've easily dropped points in the tournament.
There were stretches of the match were Chelsea looked lethargically slow in possession, as if this was a preseason game, making their attacking actions predictable and easy to defend for LAFC. Defensively, despite ending the game with a clean sheet, sloppy mistakes gave LAFC chances to get back into the game, chances a higher-caliber team won't squander.
Nine players that started the UEFA Conference League final were on the pitch to start the second half vs. LAFC, still, they had to be on high-alert until the end to defeat an MLS side.
If Chelsea want to compete for the title, they must improve their performance drastically. A repeat performance like this on Friday wouldn't be enough to defeat Brazilian side Flamengo.
Pedro Neto a Bright Spot
It was a promising Club World Cup debut for Neto, who was at the heart of the most dangerous actions Chelsea created all game.
The Portugal international enjoyed an up-and-down first season at Stamford Bridge and had bagged just one goal in Chelsea colours since February. However, vs. LAFC, Neto was arguably Chelsea's best player, opening the scoring late in the first half with a brilliant run in behind, crowned by a quick change of direction that left Ryan Hollingshead on the floor before a cool finish into the near post.
The Blues looked to free Neto in space on multiple occasions. Quick transitions where he's able to run and get the ball in space is where Neto is at his best, but it's something we rarely saw in the Premier League this past season as teams constantly sat in a low block.
Neto must now build on this performance to lay the groundwork on a successful sophomore campaign with the Blues. With Estêvão Willian's long-awaited arrival to Stamford Bridge getting ever-closer, Neto must continue to perform if he wants to maintain a starting role come 2025–26.
Liam Delap Has Promising Chelsea Debut
The loudest cheer of the afternoon in Atlanta —although there was a shockingly low amount of people in attendance— came when Liam Delap, Chelsea's newly acquired No. 9, made his debut for the club entering the pitch in the 64th minute.
In his 30 minute cameo, the former Ipswich Town center forward showed signs as to why Chelsea paid his £30 million ($40 million) release clause early in the transfer window. Delap was energetic and intelligent with his movements, linking up well with former Manchester City academy teammate Cole Palmer.
Less than five minutes into his cameo, he made a strong run and left behind his marker, with a tight angle and Lloris charging forward, he cut back the ball to a charging Fernández who couldn't bury Chelsea's second thanks to a timely block. However, in the 81st minute, Delap freed himself with a similar run and once again set-up Fernández with a pin-point accurate cross. This time, the Argentine midfielder was able to find the back of the net and finally gave the Blues some breathing room.
“The good thing about Liam is that he knows how we want to play so the adjustment was very easy,” Maresca said post-game. In only his first appearance with the club, the 22-year-old looked more menacing than starting striker Nicolas Jackson, and did more than enough to earn perhaps his first Chelsea start on Friday vs. Flamengo.
