‘We Struggled’—Enzo Maresca Furious With Chelsea’s Carabao Cup Victory
Enzo Maresca has revealed he was “absolutely” angry with his Chelsea players at half time during their narrow 2–1 Carabao Cup win over League One Lincoln City.
Robert Street’s 42nd-minute strike ensured Chelsea were trailing against their third tier hosts at the break in Tuesday’s third-round match, with the Blues having managed just three shots to their opponents’ nine during the opening period.
Maresca resisted the urge to make alterations at half-time and was swiftly rewarded for his faith, with Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte both scoring in the opening five minutes of the second period to guide Chelsea to a nervy win.
Following the weekend’s disappointing defeat to Manchester United, Maresca admitted that Chelsea “struggled” with motivation during the first half at Lincoln.
Asked if he was angry with his players at the break, the Italian responded: “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely.
“I know some of them didn’t play these kind of games. I asked them how many times they had played against League One teams because you need to play a different kind of game.
“It’s not the same game because the desire is double from them. We struggled a bit in the first half but we were much better in the second half and we won the game.
“If the next game is against a League One or League Two team away, for sure this experience will be good for the next one. This has been a good experience.”
Chelsea named a strong starting lineup for the battle with Lincoln, including starts for summer recruits Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato. Regular starters Enzo Fernández, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah were among those in the XI, too.
It wasn’t pretty for Chelsea but they have booked their spot in the fourth round regardless, and they will discover their next opponents in Wednesday’s draw.