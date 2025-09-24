2025–26 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Date, Time, Ball Numbers
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round will take place following the conclusion of Arsenal’s game at Port Vale.
The Gunners take on the League One outfit in the standout tie of Wednesday’s matches, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also looking to secure their spot in the next round with wins over Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City respectively.
Liverpool secured their place in the fourth round with victory over Southampton on Tuesday. Alexander Isak scored his first goal for the club since his British record £125 million ($168.5 million) transfer from Newcastle United, before Hugo Ekitiké scored the winner late on—the Frenchman was, however, immediately sent off for removing his shirt in celebration.
Chelsea are also in the hat after coming from a goal down to beat Lincoln City, courtesy of goals from Tyrique George and loanee Facundo Buonanotte.
When Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The Carabao Cup third round fixtures got underway on Sept. 16, with Grimsby, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Swansea, the following day, securing safe passage through. The remaining games were scheduled for Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, owing to a number of teams participating in European competition.
The fourth round draw will conclude after the games played on Wednesday Sept. 24.
What Time Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw is expected to take place immediately after the conclusion of Arsenal’s clash with Port Vale on Wednesday night, potentially around 10:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m, ET) if the game does not go to a penalty shootout.
How to Watch the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw
The Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while viewers in the United States can watch events unfold on Paramount Plus.
Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw Ball Numbers
- 1. Grimsby Town
- 2. Brentford
- 3. Crystal Palace
- 4. Swansea City
- 5. Brighton & Hove Albion
- 6. Cardiff City
- 7. Fulham
- 8. Chelsea
- 9. Wycombe Wanderers
- 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 11. Wrexham
- 12. Liverpool
- 13. Huddersfield or Man City
- 14. Tottenham or Doncaster
- 15. Newcastle or Bradford
- 16. Port Vale or Arsenal
Carabao Cup Fourth Round Dates
The Carabao Cup fourth round matches will be played week commencing Oct. 27.
Round
Date
Preliminary round
July 29–Aug. 5, 2025
First round
Aug. 12–19, 2025
Second round
w/c Aug. 25, 2025
Third round
w/c Sept. 15 and w/c Sept. 22, 2025
Fourth round
w/c Oct. 27, 2025
Fifth round
w/c Dec. 15, 2025
Semi-finals
w/c Jan. 12 and w/c Feb. 2, 2025
Final
March 22, 2026