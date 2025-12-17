Enzo Maresca Makes New Revelation Amid Chelsea Future Uncertainty
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed that he has not spoken to any member of the club’s hierarchy since unleashing a cryptic message which appeared to be aimed at those in charge in west London.
In the aftermath of Saturday’s straightforward 1–0 victory over Everton, Maresca sensationally claimed that he had been suffering through the “worst 48 hours” of his Chelsea career “because many people didn’t support us.”
The Italian boss belligerently refused to provide any clarity around these entirely unprompted comments. Maresca insisted that the fans were not the “many people” he was referring to and subsequently told assembled media: “I’m not annoyed with all of you.”
That left many to conclude that Maresca had been referencing Chelsea’s hierarchy, namely co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as well as hands-on co-owner Behdad Eghbali. While it remains nothing more than speculation, multiple reports have claimed that Maresca has grown weary of having his methods constantly questioned by powerbrokers at the club.
Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal victory over League One’s Cardiff City did little to lift the mood of Maresca, who looked so downcast after the 3–1 win he was asked by one reporter if he was actually happy.
The more telling reply came from an enquiry into whether Maresca had received any contact from Chelsea’s owners or sporting directors since his outburst. “No,” he revealed.
“As I said yesterday, the day after Everton, I started to prepare for Cardiff, focus on Cardiff. Now I just said, on the bus I will watch Newcastle games [to prepare for Saturday’s fixture] and I didn’t speak with one of them.”
Considering the regular involvement of Chelsea’s upper-management—who have be known to routinely gatecrash the dressing room before, after and even during some matches—Maresca’s radio silence is an intriguing detail.
Maresca Reacts to Chelsea Fan Response
One aspect of Tuesday night which did bring a faint smile to corners of Maresca’s mouth was the reaction of the travelling Chelsea fans. After listening to his name being sung in the closing stages of the cup triumph, the sulky boss acknowledged: “It was a great moment.
“I appreciate it and I am always thankful. I said many times the support has always been there, knowing that any supporters in the world are not happy when you don’t win. In some moments when we haven’t won games they have not been happy, but it is normal. Overall the fans have always been there.
“You cannot imagine how happy I am for the players because it is another semifinal for them, the fans, for everyone.”
Maresca and Chelsea were the first to book their spot in the Carabao Cup final four, where they will face one of Manchester City or Brentford, Newcastle United or Fulham or one of Arsenal and Crystal Palace.