Enzo Maresca Offers Surprise Response to Chelsea Rant in Spiky Press Conference
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca repeatedly refused to explain his surprise comments about a lack of support in his last press conference, simply insisting he was “quite clear” and forcing the discussion elsewhere.
Maresca shocked Blues fans with an unprompted outburst after the 2–0 win over Everton, claiming to have received brutal treatment over a 48-hour period he branded the “worst” in his Chelsea tenure.
Having initially declined to reveal the true target of his comments, it came as no surprise to see the subject dominate Monday’s press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Cardiff City.
Asked what he meant by his strong words, Maresca set the tone for the entire press conference. “I already spoke about that and I don’t have nothing to add,” he shrugged. “It’s Cardiff tomorrow, please.”
Maresca claimed to have been “quite clear” with his comments and insisted he “respected people’s opinions” when it was put to him that his words were not, in fact, anywhere close to clear.
Since Maresca’s initial rant, speculation over a potential breakdown in relationship with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart has been rife, as has been claims of tensions with co-owner Behdad Eghbali. The Blues boss was asked whether there was any truth to these rumours but, once again, brushed off the subject.
“We are in an era where everyone can say what they think,” he said. “I respect people’s opinion, I respect your opinion, but again, I don’t have nothing to add, my focus is just on tomorrow’s game.”
Maresca ‘100%’ Committed to Chelsea
The Blues boss’s refusal to elaborate on his accusations did not sit well with those in attendance, who pressed Maresca for an explanation which he refused to provide.
“I can speak Italian, my language, Spanish very well, French very well, and English more or less,” he continued. “I think when I want to say something, I’m quite clear. I already spoke after the game, I don’t need to add more.
“Italian, Spanish, French, so you all are aware. It’s done, it’s finished. It was after the game, I said what I said after the game. Now it’s focused on Cardiff.”
Predictably, some of the speculation since Maresca’s initial admission has been wild and has even involved the manager walking away from his position. One thing he was clear about in his press conference is that he has no interest in doing so.
When asked if he was happy as Chelsea manager and 100% committed to the position, Maresca firmly stressed: “Absolutely, yes.”
Fittingly, the press conference ended with a general, harmless question about the positive form of Malo Gusto—exactly the question Maresca hijacked following the Everton game. There would be no controversy with his response this time around.