Enzo Maresca Reveals Cole Palmer Injury Concern, Robert Sanchez Reacts to Red Card
Enzo Maresca was forced to throw his tactical plan out the window in Saturday’s loss to Manchester United after a Robert Sánchez red card in the fifth minute forced the Italian boss into a multitude of changes.
To make matters worse, Cole Palmer had to be substituted early as well. While some thought it might have been another rash tactical decision after Maresca withdrew both Estêvão and Pedro Neto to make way for Filip Jörgensen and Tosin Adarabioyo, the manager revealed after the game that Palmer is still recovering from a groin injury suffered warming up earlier in the season against West Ham United.
“Cole he tried this morning. He had a test to play this game, he was not 100% fit,” Maresca said after the game. “He made a fantastic effort to play this game but he was not 100%. Yes it is a problem that he has already had for a long time, his groin. He wanted to play this game for the team, but after 20 minutes he started to feel something so we decided to change it.”
Palmer did feature midweek in the Champions League scoring on his 100th appearance as Maresca looks to manage his star’s fitness moving forward.
Chelsea conceded twice with 10 men on the pitch, but a Casemiro sending off gave the Blues some life. Trevoh Chalobah brought a goal back in the second half, but it was too little too late as they lost their first Premier League game of the young season.
Robert Sánchez Reacts to Red Card, Apologises to Chelsea Supporters
Sánchez posted on Instagram after the game as well apologising for his mistake at Old Trafford: “On me today guys, big sorry for that, team put a massive effort [in] the second half but couldn’t get there.”
The Spanish goalkeeper was caught in no-man’s land when Bryan Mbeumo looked to latch onto a dangerous ball in the final third. Sánchez came rushing out, missed the ball and wiped out Mbeumo as Peter Bankes wasted no time going to his pocket. Cameras caught Maresca reacting to the incident—as soon as Sánchez made contact with Mbeumo the Italian turned around seemingly knowing what the result would be.
Sánchez made some unwanted history in doing so becoming the fastest Chelsea recipient for a red card in the Premier League era. His dismissal also comes in as the third-fastest goalkeeper sending off in the league’s history.
Filip Jörgensen is in line to start in lieu of his teammate’s suspension with an opportunity to impress on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City.