‘Very Important’—Enzo Maresca Highlights Two Stars for Chelsea’s Present and Future
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca gave glowing reviews of teenage pair Estêvão Willian and Josh Acheampong following Sunday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.
Blues fans have been waiting months to see Estêvão make his official Chelsea debut, following a pre-arranged transfer confirmed in June 2024 and an impressive pre-season.
The 18-year-old winger was given just over half an hour in the 0–0 draw with Palace. And while he couldn’t make a game-defining impact, there was plenty to suggest he will become key in time.
“Estêvão was very good,” Maresca reflected.
“He showed personality and he is already showing that in our training sessions and no doubt, slowly, slowly, he will become a very important player for this club.”
Acheampong isn’t so new, graduating the academy in 2024. But the 19-year-old was thrown into the deep end over the weekend due to a lack of centre back options—Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo were all ruled out, with Wesley Fofana only fit enough for the bench.
“Josh was very good,” Maresca said.
“We showed our confidence in Josh last year as he played some games for us. He did very well [against Palace], he dealt with [Jean-Philippe] Mateta very well, so overall he had a good game.”
Acheampong was ready for the physical battle from the Crystal Palace striker.
“[Maresca] just said to play my game, be strong, be physical,” the youngster told reporters. “Mateta’s strong, so to be ready and prepared for it. I was definitely expecting it, to be ready for a lot of one-vs-one situations, but it was alright.”
Chelsea’s shape often took the form of a back three during the game, with Marc Cucurella pushing into midfield. It’s not something Acheampong has been massively used to, but said he enjoyed.
“I think it’s a good role to be fair,” he explained. “It’s a lot more chill and relaxed, but I think I’m getting used to it. It’s new. It’s different, but the more I play it, I think the better I’m getting at it. It helps [that] the academy philosophy is to play forward, break lines. So, I just try and take it into first team football as well.”