Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Blues Stutter to Opening Day 0–0 Draw
Chelsea’s 2025–26 Premier League campaign got underway with a splutter as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
The FIFA Club World Cup champions handed starts to new signings João Pedro and Jamie Gittens—the former given the nod over fellow new arrival Liam Delap—and teenager Josh Acheampong, who lined up alongside Trevoh Chalobah in central defence.
There was almost an early breakthrough for the Blues as Marc Cucurella’s flicked header from Reece James’s in-swinging corner was cleared off the line by Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr, but ten minutes later it looked as if Chelsea had fallen behind.
A thunderous free-kick from Eberechi Eze. the in-demand attacking midfielder who is front and centre of Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer radar, rocketed home from 20 yards out, bursting through the hands of goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.
But a little-known rule, infringed by Marc Guéhi, saw the goal ruled out, much to the delight of the vast majority inside Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s response to the lift wasn’t as you’d expect it to be. Enzo Maresca’s side lacked any real cohesion, with Palace relatively comfortable throughout the remainder of the first half and for most of the second, and Jean-Philippe Mateta was denied by a smart save from Sánchez.
Estêvão was introduced ten minutes into the second half, replacing Gittens, and he had a big opportunity to open his Chelsea account soon after. The talented Brazilian couldn’t control his effort, though, firing over the bar after Cole Palmer had managed to squeak a cross into Palace’s penalty area.
Delap and Andrey Santos came off the bench too, making their Premier League debuts for the club, and the former was involved in creating a great chance for the latter in stoppage-time. Cucurella was also involved, squaring the ball for Santos after a tremendous touch from Delap, but he blazed his effort high over the bar to sum up the home side’s afternoon.
The stalemate marked the first time in 2025 that Chelsea have failed to score at home, handing Palace a valuable point in what could turn out to be Eze’s final appearance for the club.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating Out of 10
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.8
RB: Reece James (c)
7.9*
CB: Josh Acheampong
7.4
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.6
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.2
CM: Moisés Caicedo
7.5
CM: Enzo Fernández
6.7
AM: Cole Palmer
6.5
RW: Pedro Neto
7.3
ST: João Pedro
5.8
LW: Jamie Gittens
7.0
SUB: Estêvão (54’ for Gittens)
6.5
SUB: Liam Delap (73’ for Pedro)
6.0
SUB: Andrey Santos (79’ for Fernández)
6.0
SUB: Malo Gusto (79’ for James)
6.1
Subs not used: Filip Jorgensen, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, Dário Essugo, Tyrique George.
Chelsea’s Player of the Match: Reece James.
Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Dean Henderson; Marc Guéhi, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards; Daniel Muñoz, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Ismaïla Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Subs: Walter Benitez, Borna Sosa, Jefferson Lerma, Nathaniel Clyne, Justin Devenny, Romain Esse, Odsonne Edouard, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rio Cardines