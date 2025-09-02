Erik Ten Hag: Ex-Man Utd Boss Hits Out at Bayer Leverkusen After Unprecedented Exit
Freshly departed Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag accused the Bundesliga outfit of never offering him any “mutual trust” before he was sacked just two weeks into the new domestic campaign.
Ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday morning after collecting one point from his first pair of league games. Never before had a manager from Germany’s flight lasted less than three matches—and Dieter Hecking’s previous record was a positive as he got poached by Hannover 96 after steering Alemannia Aachen to a 3–0 win against his future employers in the third week of the 2006–07 campaign.
The omens were grim for Ten Hag throughout the summer. A humiliating 5–1 loss to Flamengo’s U20 side was sandwiched between an exodus of star figures. By the time Leverkusen had given up a 3–1 lead against 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday, a game which club captain Robert Andrich described as “misery versus misery,” the writing was on the wall for the former Manchester United boss.
Not that he read the signs. “The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise,” Ten Hag wrote in a stinging post on his agency’s Instagram. “To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented.
“This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.
“I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust.”
Those feelings were justified. As Leverkusen sporting director Simons Rolfes sensationally revealed 90 minutes after Ten Hag’s departure, the club had discussed sacking a coach appointed on July 1 before this weekend’s collapse in Bremen. “Before we arrive at the wrong destination, we decided to make the decision early,” was the brutal explanation provided.
“Of course, from the impressions from the preseason, from the first few games, we had the feeling that we had to do it now,” Rolfes damningly admitted.
“Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success,” Ten Hag declared in his bitter farewell. “Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware.
“Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff every success for the remainder of the season.”