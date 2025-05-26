Erik ten Hag Lands New Manager Role After Man Utd Sack
Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager.
Ten Hag has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Manchester United in October 2024, just months after putting pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford.
The Dutchman has spent a large part of his time out of the game watching Bundesliga action and was even tipped to join Borussia Dortmund back in January, but it is Leverkusen who have struck a deal with Ten Hag as their replacement for new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.
“Bayer 04 are one of the best clubs in Germany and also among the top clubs in Europe,” Ten Hag said. “The club offers outstanding conditions, I’ve been very impressed with the discussions of the management.
“I’ve come to Leverkusen to continue with the ambition shown in recent years. It’s an attractive challenge to set up something together in this period of change and develop an ambitious team.”
There is a familiar face waiting for Ten Hag in Leverkusen in the form of goalkeeper Matěj Kovář. The 25-year-old goalkeeper made one Premier League squad under Ten Hag at United before being sold in the summer of 2023.
Leverkusen gave up their Bundesliga crown this season, finishing 13 points behind champions Bayern Munich, and are now preparing to embark on what could be a significant squad rebuild.
Centre-back Jonathan Tah is leaving to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer, while right-back Jeremie Frimpong is Liverpool-bound and could be joined by star midfielder Florian Wirtz, who could command a fee of €150 million (£126 million; $170.2 million).
Left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is a target for Barcelona and has also emerged as a possible option for Real Madrid, potentially adding to the issues Ten Hag must address.