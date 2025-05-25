Real Madrid Announce Carlo Ancelotti Replacement, Contract Length
Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new first-team manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.
Alonso had long been billed as Ancelotti’s successor. As Madrid’s confirmation of the Spaniard’s arrival triumphantly pointed out, it was in the club’s youth team where Alonso earned his first coaching experience six years ago. Speculation of his return to the capital ramped up following the confirmation of his decision to step down as Bayer Leverkusen manager at the end of the 2024–25 campaign in May.
Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil’s new men’s national team manager came two weeks ago, leaving Madrid in limbo before Alonso’s arrival was finally sealed on Sunday, one day after the club concluded their La Liga campaign with a 2–0 victory over Real Sociedad.
An official statement from Real Madrid hailed Alonso as “one of the greatest legends” in the club’s illustrious history, confirming that he would take charge from June 1, 2025 after penning a contract which stretches until June 30, 2028.
This early start date ensures that Alonso will lead Madrid into the inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup, which begins for the Spanish giants against Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal on June 18.
Much like every other competition Real Madrid enter, Alonso will be expected to win this international jamboree. The Basque-born former midfielder has not experienced the demands of a super club during his managerial career—before leading Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double in 2023–24, the German outfit had never previously lifted the Bundesliga—but will be well aware of the unique pressures presented by Madrid.
During a glittering playing career which began at his boyhood club of Real Sociedad and ended under Ancelotti’s watch at Bayern Munich—with a Champions League-winning stint at Liverpool in between—Alonso spent five years patrolling Real Madrid’s midfield.
The cerebral defensive midfielder watched Manuel Pellegrini get fired in 2010 after setting a new club-record points tally, dutifully served as one of José Mourinho’s midfielder lieutenants in a team which surpassed that haul before ending Madrid’s interminable wait for Champions League glory alongside Ancelotti in 2014.
Once it became clear that Ancelotti would be moving on this summer, he was asked about the prospect of giving up his seat to Alonso. As magnanimous as ever, the revered Italian grinned: “He’s done an incredible job and the doors are open to him because he’s proven to be one of the best in the world.”