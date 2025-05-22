Real Madrid ‘Rival’ Barcelona in Left Back Search
Real Madrid aren’t ruling out a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo, which could put them on collision course with La Liga rivals Barcelona.
Madrid are keen to continue a defensive overhaul, after already securing a deal for center back Dean Huijsen with right back Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to arrive imminently. Left back is next on the agenda.
But while negotiations for Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras have been reported to be advanced, Madrid are still reported to be keeping their options open until a deal is closed. AS writes that if Carreras is in “pole position” to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu, then Grimaldo is also “in the mix”.
Grimaldo has the obvious upside of already being well known to the manager widely expected to take over Madrid this summer, Xabi Alonso. The Spanish fullback played a major role in the coach’s success at Leverkusen over the past couple of seasons. With Carreras reportedly priced at €40–50 million ($45.3–56.6 million), Grimaldo could also be vastly cheaper. AS suggests a price in the range of €15–20 million ($17–22.6 million).
However, the one factor majorly in Carreras’s favour is his age. At 22, he is seven years younger than Grimaldo. It gives Madrid potentially a decade or more of service, even with the greater cost. But Grimaldo is still considered a strong “backup” in case the Carreras deal isn’t finalised.
Barcelona have also been linked with Grimaldo in Spain. The Catalans have struggled for left back depth this season due to injury to Alejandro Balde, and Barça B player Gerard Martin the only cover.
Grimaldo started his career at Barcelona after graduating La Masia but never played a senior game. Ironically, like Carreras, who was let go by Manchester United, he made his name with Benfica.