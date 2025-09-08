Erling Haaland Brilliantly Blames Premier League Rival After Freak Accident
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland required three stitches in his lip after being struck by the door of the Norway team bus, and he took the opportunity to publicly taunt one of his teammates over the incident.
Haaland was on target in Norway’s 1–0 win over Finland, taking his international record to 42 goals in 43 games, and returned to his homeland in preparation for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova.
After he disembarked the coach, Haaland was caught in the face by the door of the luggage compartment, and he revealed the extent of the damage on social media.
“Just got banged out by a bus door. 3 stitches,” Haaland laughed on Snapchat.
Haaland is a serial poster on the social media app and rarely shies away from a joke with his followers, some of whom questioned whether a bus door was truly to blame.
When asked who was responsible for punching him, Haaland encouraged some hilarious responses from his fans when asking for “wrong answers only”.
One user suggested Arsenal midfielder and Norway captain Martin Ødegaard as the culprit, and Haaland was all too happy to tease his long-time teammate.
“Correct,” the City striker responded.
Norway sit top of their World Cup qualification group with four wins from as many games, and they are expected to continue their perfect run of form against a Moldova side still searching for their first point.
Haaland was on target in a 5–0 victory over Moldova back in March and arrives at Tuesday’s fixture in electric form, having netted four goals in four games across all competitions for club and country this season.