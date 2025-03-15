Erling Haaland Becomes First Player in Premier League History to Reach Historic Milestone
Erling Haaland made Premier League history just 11 minutes into Manchester City's match against Brighton & Hove Albion.
The sea of blue shirts at the Etihad leapt to their feet when Haaland opened the scoring the Seagulls. The Norway international stepped up to the spot, sent Bart Verbruggen the wrong way and drilled a penalty into the bottom right corner of the net to give Manchester City the 1–0 lead.
The goal is Haaland's 100th goal involvement for Manchester City since he joined the club in the summer of 2022. He is now the first player in Premier League history to reach the milestone in fewer than 100 games; it took Haaland just 94 appearances to accomplish the incredible feat.
Check out the history-making goal below.
Haaland reached 100 goal involvements in the Premier League with 84 goals and 16 assists. Along the way, the striker helped Manchester City win two Premier League titles.
Haaland now sits atop the following impressive list of Premier League legends who also managed to record 100 goal contributions in the English top-flight.
Player
Appearances
Erling Haaland
94
Alan Shearer
100
Eric Cantona
116
Mohamed Salah
116
Sergio Agüero
118
Despite Manchester City's disappointing season, Haaland still has 21 Premier League goals to his name in 28 appearances. He is behind only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who leads the league with 27 goals.
Haaland will need to continue finding the back of the net if Pep Guardiola's men want to finish the season in the top four.