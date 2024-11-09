Erling Haaland Fumes After Man City Collapses vs. Brighton
Erling Haaland did not hold back his frustration after Manchester City squandered its lead against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Haaland opened the scoring for the defending English champions in the 23rd minute, putting Manchester City in front at American Express Stadium. The goal was the striker's 75th in 77 Premier League appearances, making him the fastest player in EPL history to reach the impressive goalscoring achievement.
It was not enough, though, to send the visitors home with any points. João Pedro marked his return with an equalizer in the 78th minute, partially gifted by City's poor attempts to clear the ball from its own 18-yard box.
As the stadium erupted with cheers, the cameras panned to Haaland who let out a scream of pure frustration as he watched Pedro celebrate with his teammates.
Things went from bad to worse when City conceded another goal just five minutes later. Pedro threaded a lovely ball to Matthew O'Riley who poked a left-footed finish past Ederson to secure all three points for Brighton.
City has now lost four consecutive matches in less than two weeks. It marks just the second time in Pep Guardiola's career that he has lost four straight matches.
City now go into the November international break trailing Liverpool in the Premier League standings. Should the Reds secure a victory against Aston Villa, then the Citizens will be five points back.