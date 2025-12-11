Erling Haaland Aims Hilarious Jibe at Jamie Carragher Over Mohamed Salah Feud
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland poked fun at Jamie Carragher this week, labelling the outspoken pundit a “loose cannon” who he’s now “nervous” of after watching him eviscerate Mohamed Salah.
In response to Salah’s scathing seven-and-a-half-minute tear down of all things Liverpool last weekend, Carragher went for more than eight minutes in his own dismantling of the Egyptian forward.
The retired defender offered an attempt at contrition with a caveated apology to Salah on air earlier in the week, but his reputation preceded him when Haaland was beamed into the CBS Sports studio on Wednesday night.
Fresh from nervelessly converting the winning penalty for Manchester City against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, Haaland joked: “Oh, I’m getting nervous now when I see Jamie Carragher in the studio...”
Carragher tried to climb above the backdrop of effusive cackling by shouting: “You don’t need to be nervous, Erling. Don’t be nervous.”
Micah Richards had stopped shaking his fellow pundit to butt in with some typically penetrative questioning. “Haaland, who do you prefer? [Antonio] Rüdiger or Carragher?”
“Oof,” City’s No. 9 said with an exhale of breathe. “I think I need to say Rüdiger now because Carragher is a bit [of a] loose cannon now, so we need to be careful...” the last few words of his explanation drowned out by the guffawing in the studio from Richards and Carragher himself.
Haaland Digs Out Real Madrid Defence
Carragher wasn’t the only figure to find himself on the end of a jibe from Haaland in midweek.
During a discussion with TNT Sports on the side of the pitch, Haaland was asked about the physical battle Madrid’s centre back duo of Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger posed. “You could see after one minute Asencio was starting to push me and try to beef with me a lot,” the towering Norwegian laughed. “It’s something I like, personally, I don’t mind it.”
Haaland’s jovial tone was undoubtedly helped by his status as the undisputed winner of the wrestling match that took place at the Bernabéu. City’s talisman won the penalty which he converted to seal a 2–1 victory after being tugged to the turf by the forever handsy Rüdiger.
“We’ve been having some great battles,” Haaland said of the German defender with a smile, “and today he wanted a bit too much. He pulled me, so for me, clear penalty.”